Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Air Jordans on Sunday

Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Air Jordans Before Giants Game

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wore Air Jordan 1s in 'Trophy Room Chicago' colorway before Sunday's game against Tennesse Titans.
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants took care of business in their season opener against the Tennessee Titans. It was a close game, but the Giants won 21-20. The lion's share of the credit must go to running back Saquon Barkley.

The 25-year-old started his fifth NFL season on a tremendous note. Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 164 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Barkley tallied six receptions for 30 yards.

Any doubt that Barkley was going to perform well in the Week One matchup was removed when we saw his pregame outfit. Thanks to the Giants' social media team, we got a close-up look at the rare Air Jordans Barkley wore before the game in Nashville. Below is everything fans need to know about the limited-edition kicks.

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High 'Chicago'

View of red, white, and black shoes.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Trophy Room Chicago'

Before Sunday's season-opening win against the Titans, Barkley wore the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High 'Chicago.' The retro kicks were part of a collaboration between Jordan Brand and Orlando sneaker boutique Trophy Room (owned and operated by Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan).

Limited to just 12,000 pairs, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High 'Chicago' was released on February 10, 2021, for $190. Now the average resale price for the rare kicks is $1,811, according to StockX.

The design of the shoe is based on the classic Air Jordan 1 in the 'Chicago' colorway. But a few key details set this pair apart. Of course, the glittery finish and Michael Jordan’s signature printed on the heel is what stand out.

But our favorite part is the quote "Rumor has it…" embroidered on the interior side of the ankle. The cryptic message is a nod to the rumors that teammates plotted to freeze Jordan out of the 1985 NBA All-Star game by limiting his possessions. 

If these are the shoes worn by Barkley in Week One, we cannot wait to see what the explosive running back has planned for the rest of the season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com throughout the season to see what your favorite players wear off the field.

