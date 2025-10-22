Michael Jordan's NBA on NBC Role Will Fuel More Air Jordan Hype
The NBA made its long-awaited return to NBC last night, and it did not disappoint. Tipping off the season with a double-overtime thriller dripping in nostalgia was the perfect way to introduce a new generation of fans to what they have missed for over two decades.
One of the biggest highlights for many old-school hoops fans was seeing Michael Jordan's first segment of MJ: Insights to Excellence in the NBA on NBC broadcast.
Michael Jordan's Return to NBC
In the brief interview, Jordan spoke to NBC lead play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico about his new role, the obligation of paying it forward to a new generation, and how he wished he could take a magic pill to be able to play basketball again.
As always, Jordan has been able to communicate a lot by saying a little. His brevity has a way of making you hang on his every word. Perhaps due to his reserved nature or absence from social media, but Jordan remains effortlessly cool at 62 years old.
Jordan's first segment lasted under four minutes, but it was the most basketball fans have heard from him since The Last Dance aired in 2020. That revealing documentary resulted in a new wave of Air Jordan hype among sneakerheads, and Jordan's regular appearances on NBC will have the same effect.
Jordan Brand Basketball
During last night's broadcast, Jordan relaxed in a pair of all-white Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers. Whether he mixes up his footwear rotation or stays consistent with the classy look, fans will want to be like Mike.
Jordan will assuredly feed the masses on social media starved for authenticity with a healthy mix of inspirational anecdotes and meme-worthy reactions. While on the court, the star-studded Jordan Brand roster will represent the Jumpman with the best performance basketball shoes on the market.
Jordan Brand has a deep bench of talented NBA players, most of whom will carry the Air Jordan flagship sneaker line. At the same time, a starting lineup of Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson chart their own part in Jordan Brand signature shoes. All of which are available at Jordan.com.
40 Years of Greatness
This all comes as Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" campaign drives to the hoop for one rim-rocking finale to its year-long celebration of the game-changing sneaker line.
Of course, Jordan Brand has expanded beyond the basketball court to take over other sports and the entertainment industry. Whether a fan, athlete, artist, or entertainer, Jordan's regular commentary will serve as a clarion call for those who aspire for greatness.
