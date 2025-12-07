The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' Returns in Full-Family Sizing This Saturday

Earlier this fall, Jordan Brand announced the upcoming release of nine colorways for the Air Jordan 11. Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker is enjoying its 30th anniversary, and Jumpman has planned one more major release before the end of the year.

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' is making its triumphant return in full-family sizing late in the holiday shopping season. Additionally, it features changes from the OG colorway.

Despite those factors working against it, the hype is still there for the upcoming release. Below is all the shopping information fans need before this Saturday's sneaker drop.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' colorway will launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 13. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: adult ($235), big kid ($190), little kid ($105), toddler ($90), and infant ($75) sizes.

These sneakers are expensive and are dropping late in the holiday shopping season. Still, it is a fan-favorite colorway on an iconic silhouette. Online shoppers can expect a quick sell-out online. Fans who miss the drop can find the sneakers on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Details

Details on the Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' colorway. | Nike

The 'Gamma' colorway sports a black mesh upper, complemented by a glossy black patent leather mudguard. The iconic Jumpman logo pops off the shoe in Gamma Blue, while Jordan Brand detailing provides the finishing touches in Varsity Maize.

There are differences compared to the original 'Gamma Blue' colorway that debuted in 2013. The 2025 edition stays faithful to that legacy while refining the details for a sharper, more premium finish. The final product captures the quiet confidence of Jordan's later career, redefined for today's fashion standards.

The Air Jordan 11 has aged off the basketball court, but the old-school hoop shoe is still one of the most beloved models from the line. The high-top silhouette, elevated materials, and classy aesthetic have long made this shoe one of the most versatile silhouettes in basketball footwear.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' colorway. | Nike

All of the performance technology that helped power Jordan's comeback from baseball is still in the Air Jordan 11. It features a ballistic-mesh upper keeping athletes fresh, while the full-length Air-Sole unit and Phylon midsole deliver a lightweight, firm ride underfoot.

Lastly, the carbon fiber shank plate is still visible from the rubber outsole. The added stability, complemented by a legendary traction pattern, is a reminder of greatness with each step.

Fans do not see the Air Jordan 11 on NBA courts anymore, but it is still comfortable and sporty enough to wear anywhere. Plus, the model has been redesigned for different sports in recent years.

History

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 11 on May 7, 1995, during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Orlando Magic. The Chicago Bulls lost that game and series, but Jordan's 11th signature sneaker still is associated with greatness and winning.

The Air Jordan 11 'Gamma' is an important colorway for many fans who followed all parts of Jordan's iconic career. This updated design is a must-have for hoops fans this fall and winter.

Time is winding down on the holiday shopping season, so shoppers need to make some clutch moves. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Footwear News

Michael Jordan slammed modern signature sneaker logos.

Charles Barkley explains why he will never wear Air Jordans.

The 25 best basketball shoes of 2025.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Jalen Brunson' drops this week.

The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Perspective' is sitting on shelves.