Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen's Olympics Sneakers Are Back
Long before a petty squabble destroyed their friendship, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were inseparable. The two Chicago Bulls teammates dominated the NBA, the Summer Olympics, and the sneaker industry.
Jordan won gold in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, as did Pippen, who also won gold in the 1996 Olympics. During the Summer Games, Jordan and Pippen made sneaker history with the patriotic colorways of their signature basketball shoes.
With the 2024 Paris Olympics quickly approaching, Jordan Brand and Nike are bringing back this unbeatable duo of retro hoop shoes. The Air Jordan 6 and Nike Air More Uptempo are both hitting shelves in "Olympic" colorways.
The Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" will be released on August 3. Athletes and fans can buy the kicks for $200 on the Nike SNKRS app. While we we await the release, online shoppers can find Jordan's retro sneaker collection on the Nike website.
Of course, real sneakerheads know that Jordan wore his 7th signature sneaker during his epic run with the Dream Team. However, the Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" colorway was released in 2000 as a way to add juice to the new Jordan Brand.
Jordan Brand excited fans by reissuing retro models from Jordan's legendary sneaker catalog in old-school colorways. "His Airness" may not have worn these exact hoop shoes in the Olympics, but they are synonymous with the Summer Games.
Meanwhile, the Nike Air More Uptempo "Olympic" colorway will be released on August 11. Athletes and fans can buy the hoop shoes for $170 on the Nike website and at select retailers. Also, fans can find other colorways of the model available at a discount online.
These iconic kicks were worn by Pippen with the Dream Team II during the Atlanta Olympics. Thanks to their striking "AIR" design on the side, the sneakers have transcended basketball to become a mainstay in footwear culture.
There is no telling if Jordan and Pippen will ever be able to mend their friendship, which is a true shame. The former teammates were unbeatable on the court and in the sneaker industry. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
