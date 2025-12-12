Spike Lee's "Obama" Jordan Brand Sneakers Are 51% Off Online

In July, some of the most legendary sneakers of the last decade quietly made a return with subtle changes. The Jordan Spizike Low 'Bordeaux' (often referred to as the "Obama" colorway in the sneaker community) hit shelves.

The shoes draw inspiration from a rare pair of sneakers that Spike Lee gifted to President Barack Obama in 2012. A pair of Jordans from a New York Knicks superfan to a Chicago Bulls fan makes a lot of sense.

Jordan Brand made minor changes, switching from a high-top to a low-cut to align with modern fashion trends. The Jordan Spizike Low 'Bordeaux' colorway launched at a retail price of $165 in adult sizes, but is temporarily marked down to $80 (51.5% off) at FinishLine.com.

Jordan Spizike Low

According to Finish Line, this is a "Limited Time Markdown." Neither the huge sale nor the inventory will last long, as many sneakerheads will grab the legendary kicks at a major discount.

The updated version of the silhouette features two main changes. First, a new low-top design. Secondly, the eyestays have changed from yellow to blue.

However, the new version of the lifestyle sneaker retains much of the same identity as the 2012 original. It sports a Neutral Grey upper complemented by shades of Surf Blue, Dark Shadow, and Varsity Maize.

Spike Lee x Jordan Brand

Who remembers when Spike Lee gifted Obama a pair of the Jordan Spizike "Bordeaux?" 🎥



That moment inspires the Jordan Spizike Low "Bordeaux," coming this Summer ($160) 🍷 pic.twitter.com/DRiBteNAw4 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 29, 2025

Lee garners a high level of respect in the entertainment, footwear, and sports world. However, his signature Jordan Brand sneakers are not as popular as the iconic Air Jordan line.

The reason is that the Spizike combines elements from four classic Air Jordans (3, 4, 5 and 6) to create one super-sneaker. Most sneakerheads are traditionalists and prefer the original Air Jordan models without any changes.

High Customer Ratings

Yet, fans who do purchase the sneakers enjoy them. The model enjoys a 4.8/5 rating on the Finish Line website. It was recommended by 97% of customers, according to the retailer.

The upper on the Jordan Spizike Low features real and synthetic leather and textile. The lacelock and elephant-print midsole nod to original designs, while the Nike Air technology absorbs with every step.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.

