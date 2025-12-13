Steph Curry Passed Michael Jordan for a Bit of History in 39-Point Return vs. Wolves
Steph Curry is back.
After missing nearly three weeks of action due to a right quad contusion, Curry returned to the floor for the Warriors on Friday night for a showdown against the Timberwolves.
Even before the opening tip, it was clear that Curry was ready to put on a show, draining a full-court shot during warmups that had the internet crying photoshop. Once the game started, Curry was working his magic as if he had never left.
Despite his extended break, Curry picked up right where he left off, dropping 39 points, five rebounds and five assists, but it wasn’t enough as Golden State ultimately fell to Minnesota, 127–120. While he didn’t get the win, Curry did make a bit of NBA history with his performance.
With his 39 points on the night, Curry secured his 95th 35-point game since turning 30 years old, surpassing Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in NBA history. It’s another pretty specific stat, but it is one that points to the longevity of Curry’s peak, and his continued dominance through the latter half of his career.
The loss pushed the Warriors to 13–13 on the year, putting them right in the middle of an extremely crowded Western Conference. Curry will be back on the court on Sunday as Golden State travels to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.