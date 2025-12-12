Kobe Bryant's Nike Soccer Cleats Drop on December 15

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's love of soccer is well-documented. With the Nike Kobe line expanding into football and baseball over the past year, it is only right that the Black Mamba's presence be felt in soccer.

Just in time for this holiday season and gearing up for next year's FIFA World Cup, the signature Kobe line is crossing over into soccer on the Nike Phantom 6.

Below is everything athletes must know about the upcoming release of the Kobe x Nike Phantom 6 Low and "Black Mamba" colorways.

Release Information

The Kobe x Nike Phantom 6 Low and High "Black Mamba" colorways. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Phantom 6 Low and High "Black Mamba" colorways will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, December 15. The performance soccer cleats will be sold exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Both the low-top version and the high-top version costs $305 in adult sizes. However, the high-top version will also be available in kid sizes for $80.

Athletes wanting to secure a pair of these limited-edition cleats can expect a sell-out. For shoppers who miss the initial drop, they can find the cleats on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Details

The Kobe x Nike Phantom 6 Low and High "Black Mamba" colorways. | Nike

The silhouette sports a Phantom upper contrasted by black overlays on the toes. The iconic Nike Kobe sheath logo pops off in bright green. Inside the heels, more nods to the sports icon.

This collaboration combines the Nike Phantom's obsession with precision and Bryant's relentless mentality. This Black Mamba-inspired Phantom 6 has Tuned Gripknit in inky black, echoing the dark interior mouth color of the Black Mamba — the distinct trait that gives the snake its name.

Bryant gave himself the appropriately fitting moniker of the "Black Mamba" for his alter ego on the hardwood, and now it is finally taking the pitch.

Tech Specs

The Kobe x Nike Phantom 6 Low and High "Black Mamba" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Kobe x Nike Phantom 6 Low include a Nike Cyclone 360 traction plate that carries a subtle snakeskin pattern beneath an iridescent finish, providing the fangs of traction to plant and pivot without hesitation.

This combination allows you to strike the ball and maneuver with ruthless precision. According to Nike, it is time for athletes to feed the Mamba. But be careful, as it bites.

Hopefully, this is not a one-off crossover between the Kobe line and Nike soccer. With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in the coming months, fans will want more Nike Kobe soccer gear. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.

