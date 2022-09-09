Shaquille O'Neal's Reebok Basketball Shoes Returning Soon

Skip to main content
Reebok Bringing Back Shaquille O'Neal's Shoes

Reebok Bringing Back Shaquille O'Neal's Shoes

Reebok is bringing back Shaquille O'Neal's 'Shaq Attaq' shoes in Orlando Magic colors 30 years after its original release.
USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is now a guard's league, dominated by the three-point shot. But it wasn't always that way. Back in the 1990s, the game started and ended in the paint. During that time, Shaquille O'Neal roamed the lane with supremacy.

Not only was O'Neal the most dominant player ever (Kobe Bryant's words, not mine), but he was also a marketing mastermind. Movies, video games, and of course, sneakers. Thirty years after its original release, fans of the 'Big Diesel' can once again purchase the Reebok Shaq Attaq.

View of white, black, and blue Reebok Shaq Attaq shoes.

Reebok Shaq Attaq 'OG'

Release Information

The Reebok Shaq Attaq 'OG' hits shelves on September 23, 2022, for $170. Fans can purchase O'Neal's retro basketball shoes on Reebok's website and select retailers. 

The quintessential 90s shoes feature premium materials in Orlando Magic colors. The popular Pump-lace closure is back with the ‘Dunkman’ logo printed on the inside of the tongue, heel, and insoles.

Fans should act fast because Reebok does not often re-release these classic hoop shoes. The Orlando Magic 'OG' colorway has only dropped in 1992, 2013, 2017, and now 2022.

Before O'Neal went on to four NBA Championships in Los Angeles and Miami, he was tearing down entire basketball goals in Orlando. Younger fans may not release what realize a force of nature 'Skinny Shaq' was back in the day. So enjoy the highlights below, and be sure to purchase a pair of the Reebok Shaq Attaq shoes later this month.

