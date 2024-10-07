NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant's 18th Nike Sneaker
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Every basketball shoe goes through the same life cycle. Fans react harshly to unofficial images after they surface online, then the brand officially launches the model and everyone quickly warms up to the sneakers.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant's 18th signature Nike basketball shoe is not expected to be released until Summer 2025. Early pictures have not even arrived yet. However, sketches have appeared on social media, and people are already voicing their opinions.
On Monday morning, sketches of the Nike KD 18 appeared online and began circulating on social media. The media outlets Sneaker Files and Nice Kicks posted the pictures on Instagram. Naturally, the comments did not disappoint.
Fans reacting negatively to the shoes said things like, "Just end the KD line already!" and "Looks exactly like the last one. And what have they done in terms of tech?"
Rest assured, Durant's signature sneaker line will not end any time soon. Despite Durant's beef with Nike during the Olympics, he is locked into life a lifetime contract with the brand in 2023.
Meanwhile, some folks were optimistic. "Am I the only one who thinks they are kind of tough?" and "Not that mad at them." Others pointed out that different colorways will make the model more appealing.
Durant's 17th signature sneaker, the Nike KD 17, still has a long way to go. Durant debuted the shoes just before the Suns were bounced out of the Western Conference Playoffs. Many more colorways are scheduled to be released over the next few months.
Nevertheless, the Nike KD 17 has already been marked down in select styles from $150 to $120 (20% off) in adult sizes on the Nike website. Now is a great time to purchase some of Nike's best hoop shoes at a discounted price.
The NBA preseason has already tipped off, and the sneaker community can expect more exciting news from Durant and Nike.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.