Damian Lillard's Adidas Sneakers Nod to Portland Trail Blazers
It has been less than a month since adidas launched Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard's ninth signature sneaker. Since then, basketball players and fans have been treated to several fire colorways.
However, none burn as hot as the most recent release. Earlier today, the brand unveiled the adidas Dame 9 "Solar Red" colorway. It is a continuation of Lillard's success with his signature shoe line.
The "Solar Red" colorway draws inspiration from Lillard's long-lasting partnership with adidas. The relationship started at the very beginning of Lillard's NBA career when he was an unheralded rookie with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Dame 9 “Solar Red” retails for $120 and will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker beginning October 10, 2024.
This is not the first time adidas has paid tribute to Lillard's former teams. The "Purple Burst" colorway was a nod to the Trail Blazers and Weber State Wildcats.
Lillard, the most enduring athlete, and adidas, a brand that has surpassed 75 years of history, mirror each other's unwavering stance when it's time to show up and perform.
For each colorway drop, adidas Basketball will release a campaign film that brings "Dame Time" to life – a state of mind that always delivers, both on and off the court.
To channel "Dame Time" energy, one needs an ice-cold, unparalleled level of focus, attitude, drive, and determination that Lillard has fine-tuned and mastered.
The latest film titled, "Let Him Cook," catches Lillard focused and in-the-moment with an internal monologue that leads viewers to believe he's reflecting on his adidas legacy… but really, he's on BBQ duty for his family and friends because it's always "Dame Time".
The adidas Dame 9 boasts a striking design that is a testament to meticulous precision, coupled with innovative features tailored for the most powerful athletes. This unique design is sure to intrigue and excite basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.
With the NBA season starting up, athletes and fans can expect more exciting news from Lillard and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.