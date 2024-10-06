Tyrese Haliburton Signs "Massive" Sneaker Deal With PUMA
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton made headlines for wearing loafers instead of basketball shoes on NBA Media Day. Now, we know why Haliburton ditched his Nike sneakers.
According to Nick DePaula of Boardroom, Haliburton has signed a "massive" multi-year sneaker deal with PUMA. The 24-year-old is expected to become "a future face of the company." The details of the contract were not disclosed.
DePaula did not mention anything about a signature sneaker line for Haliburton, but when players become the face of a shoe company, it often includes a signature collection.
Haliburton is more in demand than ever before. He is coming off back-to-back NBA All-Star appearances, his first All-NBA team, and won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This is a major move for Haliburton who has been a Nike athlete since his college days with the Iowa State Cyclones. After the Sacramento Kings selected Haliburton with the 12th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, he signed a footwear deal with Nike.
Speaking of the 2020 NBA Draft Class, the third overall selection, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, was supposed to be the face of PUMA basketball.
Ball was the first rookie from the 2020 Draft Class to sign a sneaker deal, and PUMA recently launched the fourth installment of his signature line.
However, Ball has missed considerable time over the past two seasons due to ankle injuries. After making his first NBA All-Star Game in 2022, Ball's career looks less promising.
Meanwhile, PUMA recently invested heavily in the third overall selection of the 2023 NBA Draft - Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.
The 20-year-old became one of a select few players in league history to debut a signature sneaker in his rookie season - albeit an underwhelming campaign. Henderson debuted his second signature sneaker on NBA Media Day.
If PUMA is making Haliburton a future face of its NBA roster, it is much safer move than betting on Ball or Henderson. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.