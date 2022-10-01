NBA All-Stars Debut New Balance Basketball Shoe

Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, and other NBA players starred in a New Balance commercial promoting an unreleased basketball shoe.
New Balance

There was no shortage of nice sneakers at NBA Media Day earlier this week. New Balance managed to grab headlines with the help of their growing cast of All-Star players. The Boston-based company sent player-exclusive colorways of an unreleased shoe to each of its athletes.

In its latest ad, New Balance enlisted the help of Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Murray, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Nesmith to promote an unreleased basketball shoe.

In the 54-second commercial, the players go toe-to-toe while "Icon" by Jaden Smith plays in the background. Below is everything we know about the performance basketball shoes.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

Six pairs of New Balance Two WXY V3 shoes.

View of New Balance TWO WXY v3 in six different colorways.

The commercial is for the New Balance TWO WXY v3. The hoop shoes hit shelves on November 4, 2022, for $120. Fans will be able to purchase the shoes on the New Balance website and at select retailers.

Like its predecessors, the New Balance TWO WXY v3 keeps the Fuelcell cushioning technology that players and fans love. An inserted ABZORB foam is also located in the heel for dynamic energy return.

The 'Cerebral' colorway will be the first to launch. Lucky for us, New Balance plans to release several colorways over the next year. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

