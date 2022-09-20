Kawhi Leonard Wears Expensive "Dad Shoes" to NFL Game

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business in their first home game of the season on Sunday. Not only did the 49ers defeat the Seattle Seahawks 27-7, but several stars showed up at Levi's Stadium despite the dreary weather conditions.

Before the game, NFL legend Jerry Rice was seen giving a handshake to NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard. The Los Angeles Clippers forward unexpectedly made headlines for his fashion choices.

Kawhi Leonard's Outfit

As you can see in the tweeted video above, Leonard is wearing a relaxed outfit, as he is known to do. The 6'7" forward went with blue sweatpants to match his hoodie, a grey puffer jacket, and shoes that appeared aged.

Surprisingly, the latest fashion trends benefit Leonard. The mix of cozy fits combined with "dad shoes" are slowly turning the soft-spoken star into a fashion icon. Below is everything fans need to know about Leonard's lifestyle shoes.

New Balance 1906R 'The 2022 Downtown Run'

View of the thisisnevertthat x New Balance 1906R 'The 2022 Downtown Run' shoes. New Balance

On Sunday, Leonard wore a pair of New Balance 1906R in the 'The 2022 Downtown Run' colorway. The unique shoes were part of a collaboration between New Balance and a Korean streetwear brand called "thisisnevertthat."

The New Balance 1906R 'The 2022 Downtown Run' shoes were released on August 19, 2022, for $150. However, the average resale price is now $262, according to StockX. Fans can find the lifestyle shoes on resale sites like eBay, StockX, or GOAT.

The designers of the shoe purposefully went for an aged aesthetic. The open-cell mesh upper features discolored detailing. Despite its appearance, the pre-yellowed midsole offers ample cushioning.

Other Options

These shoes should not be confused with Leonard's signature performance basketball shoe, the New Balance KAWHI II. Fans can find those hoop shoes on the New Balance website for $159.99 in men's sizes.

Fans wanting to copy Leonard's relaxed style can easily find similar pairs of New Balance lifestyle shoes for a much lower price. We suggest you shop for other colorways of the 1906R or any of the various models New Balance produces regularly.

Bottom Line

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard wore an expensive pair of "dad shoes" to the San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday. The shoes are called the New Balance 1906R 'The 2022 Downtown Run' and were part of a collaboration with a Korean streetwear brand called "thisisnevertthat." Fans can expect to pay over $260 for the shoes on sneaker resale sites.

