Everything You Must Know About Air Jordan 5 'Dark Concord'

The Air Jordan 5 never gets the amount of respect it deserves. Initially released in 1990, the 5th installment of Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line is sandwiched between the incredibly popular Air Jordan 4 and the shoe which Jordan wore during his first NBA Championship - the Air Jordan 6.

Over the past three decades, the popularity of the Air Jordan 5 has fluctuated with the fashion trends at the time. However, there will always be OG sneakerheads who love the model. Luckily for them, Jordan Brand is releasing the retro sneaker in a new colorway.

The Air Jordan 5 'Dark Concord' releases Saturday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Fans can purchase the old-school hoop shoes for $200 on the Nike SNKRS app and other select retailers.

'Dark Concord' could be considered a confusing name for the colorway. The sneaker features a white leather upper, black midsole, and purple Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel. However, the concord is a nod to the immensely popular Air Jordan 11 colorway.

Whether fans of the GOAT want these shoes for school, work, or play, they will need to act fast. If fans are not sitting by their phone or computer, they could get stuck paying resale prices at a later date. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

