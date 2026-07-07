New Balance Drops Shohei Ohtani's MLB All-Star Footwear Pack

It was always a foregone conclusion that Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani would make the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. However, New Balance has surprised athletes and fans with a new footwear drop as part of Ohtani's signature collection.

According to New Balance, Ohtani sweats the details. Every part of his routine is built with purpose, from performance to training to recovery. New Balance is bringing that same approach to its latest footwear pack for the world's best player. Best of all, it's out now. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each silhouette.

New Balance Ohtani Energy

The New Balance Ohtani Energy. | New Balance

The New Balance Ohtani Energy trainer is available for $120 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. This version of Ohtani's first signature shoe features a gradient pattern of Faded Cobalt and White. Hits of Metallic Red complete the Dodgers-inspired colorway. Lastly, Ohtani's legendary signature logo graces the back heels.

Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2

The Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2. | New Balance

The Shohei x NB Minimus TR v2 is available for $135 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Make no mistake: this silhouette is engineered for explosive performance in the gym. However, its blend of Team Royal, White, and Team Red is unmistakable for baseball fans.

New Balance Ohtani Recovery Slide

The New Balance Ohtani Recovery Slide. | New Balance

The New Balance Ohtani Recovery Slide will soon be available for $45 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Its Fresh Foam delivers world-class comfort to athletes during the recovery process. Even better, Dodgers fans can represent their team thanks to the mix of Team Royal, White, and Team Red.

New Balance Ohtani Metal

The New Balance Ohtani Metal. | New Balance

The New Balance Ohtani Energy Metal is available for $160 in adult sizes at newbalance.com. Whether swinging for the fences or throwing gas, baseball players rock Ohtani's cleats at any position. Plus, it comes in a rare colorway consisting of Metallic Red, Faded Cobalt, and NB 103 White.

New Balance x Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's signature New Balance footwear collection. | New Balance

In addition to footwear, New Balance recently refreshed Ohtani's apparel collection. It's a mix of new performance and lifestyle apparel that was created in close collaboration with Ohtani. The collection is built for game day, training, and life.

Shohei Ohtani's signature New Balance apparel collection. | New Balance

Ohtani signed a long-term, footwear and apparel contract with New Balance in January 2023. The Boston-based brand wasted no time featuring Ohtani in global marketing campaigns. In July 2024, New Balance launched Ohtani's signature line. Since then, Ohtani has regularly debuted new gear on and off the field.

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