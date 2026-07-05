Dodgers’ Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. Making MLB Debut After Family Members Found Dead

Dodgers rookie Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is making his MLB debut on Sunday, starting at catcher and batting ninth against the rival Padres. He’ll do so while navigating some tragic circumstances.

Alfonzo’s stepmother Patricia and sister Eliana were reportedly found dead in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in La Guaira, Venezuela on Sunday, 11 days after a pair of strike-slip earthquakes devastated the nation.

Alfonzo’s father, Eliezer Alfonzo Sr., won’t be present for his son’s MLB debut, as he remains in Venezuela conducting rescue efforts. Alfonzo Sr. is a former MLB catcher in his own right, having spent parts of six seasons with the Giants, Padres, Mariners and Rockies from 2006 to ’11.

Northern Venezuela was rocked by the two earthquakes on June 24. The twin quakes, which measured in at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, respectively, inflicted severe damage across the area, with the cities of La Guaira and Caracas receiving the most intense destruction.

In the days since the earthquakes, the death toll has continued to rise. Reuters reported on Sunday that 3,342 people have been pronounced dead, 16,470 people were injured and 17,345 were left homeless.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke on the situation.

“Don’t really know what to say about it outside of my heart goes out to him and his family,” Roberts said, via the Los Angeles Times. “He’s in [the lineup.] He’s going to play today, but obviously it’s heavy hearts. I don’t want to really go too far because I’ll get emotional, so I don’t know. I know it’s tough, very tough.”

Speaking to reporters, Alonzo discussed the difficulty he and his family experienced as they awaited the tragic news.

“I’ve been trying to support my dad a lot, every day talking to him, trying to be with him. It’s a little tough from here because I would like to be there with him, supporting him every day,” said Alfonzo.

The Dodgers selected Alfonzo from Triple A on Saturday and optioned catcher Chuckie Robinson in a corresponding move. The team’s starting catcher, Will Smith, has been on the IL since early June and isn’t expected back until after the All-Star Game. Dalton Rushing is getting the day off on Sunday, which opened the door for Alfonzo to be penciled into the lineup for his MLB debut.

In 49 games at Triple A Oklahoma City this season, Alfonzo had one home run, 17 RBIs and a .813 OPS.

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