Stephen Curry's NBA Finals Shoes Finally Releasing to Public

Stephen Curry did it again in the 2022 NBA Finals. At 34 years old, the All-NBA point guard led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title in eight years. Even better, Curry won his first NBA Finals MVP award. Now fans finally get a chance to purchase the shoes that Curry wore during his historic run.

Much like the Nike Kobe 'Protro' line, this is an updated version of a classic hoop shoe. Curry started the NBA Finals in the Curry Flow 9, before using the world's largest stage to introduce the Curry 4 FloTro.

Yesterday, Under Armour announced the upcoming release of the Curry 4 FloTro. According to the company's press release, this is the "first in a series of reimagined models set to debut this year, the Curry 4 FloTro pays homage to the shoe that propelled Stephen in some of his most historic performances."

The technology incorporated in Curry's shoes is truly cutting edge. Under Armour eliminated the rubber outsole entirely. Instead, it uses UA’s signature Flow technology, developed in partnership with Dow. The result is a responsive, grippy, and supportive singular-foam compound that is the highest-performance ground-contact cushioning technology ever produced by the brand.

Curry 4 FloTro Colorways

The entire shoe is built on the UA Flow foam platform, designed to mimic the geometry and visual of the original tooling with enhanced performance. According to the company, the addition of UA's IntelliKnit heel collar "also makes it easy to slip on and off, providing unmatched breathability and offering just the right amount of stretch and support to lock you down when you need it or flex when you don't."

The Curry 4 FloTro is launching on July 22 in two colorways - pink and black. Two weeks later, on August 5, the lilac and gray colorways will drop. Fans and hoopers alike can purchase a pair on currybrand.com.

According to Under Armour, new FloTro colorways launching later this year will pay tribute to original themes while providing a twist or alternative blocking to freshen the design. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Nike & Devin Booker Agree to Contract Extension

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced