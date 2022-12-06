New Balance Drops Team Colorways of Popular Basketball Shoe

Skip to main content

New Balance TWO WXY v3 Team Colorways Out Now

New Balance releases six new colorways of its team basketball shoe online.
Some sneaker companies fall into the trap of recycling old ideas in hopes of recreating past success. Fans do not have to worry about New Balance peddling nostalgia. Instead, the brand remains focused on the future.

One of the best surprises of the NBA season has been the emergence of the New Balance TWO WXY v3. After multiple All-Stars debuted the shoe at NBA Media Day, the model quickly became a favorite among hoopers and fans.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is a sneaker free agent and working on his next contract. Fox has had some of his best moments in the NB TWO WXY v3. If the Boston-based company could sign Fox, it would bolster its already stellar roster of signature athletes.

Since the launch of NB TWO WXY v3 in November, fans have been treated to a steady rollout of exciting new colorways based on player-exclusive shoes worn by New Balance's signature roster. 

Now New Balance is releasing the floodgates with six new team colorways. Below is everything fans need to know about the latest drop.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

View of six New Balance basketball shoes in different colors.

All six team colorways of the New Balance TWO WXY v3.

In addition to existing colorways, fans can now choose between six new colorways of NB TWO WXY v3. Most sizes are still available for $120 on the New Balance website.

The NB TWO WXY v3 is inspired by the brain’s firing synapses, hence the brain design on the tongues. The performance model was designed for split-second reactions and the sudden movements inherent in basketball. As demonstrated by New Balance's players in the NBA, the shoes are equipped for players of all sizes and play styles.

New Balance knew what it was doing by dropping an affordable basketball shoe in multiple team colorways right before the holiday season. Whether you're getting buckets on the court or just trying to flex on friends, New Balance has an option for you.

With the holiday season upon us, shoppers cannot afford to wait much longer. Stick with FanNationKicks.com as we continue to keep readers updated on the best deals in the sneaker world.

