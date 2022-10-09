New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold

The Sunday slate of games in Week Five of the NFL season got off to a great start. The New York Giants narrowly defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22. Don't look now, but the Giants are 4-1.

A clutch pass breakup by safety Xavier McKinney on the Packers' final 4th down secured the victory. The Giants' social media team must have had a feeling that McKinney was going to play a major role in today's win.

Before the game, they posted a video of the third-year player walking into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All eyes were on McKinney's feet. Below is everything you need to know about his icy blue Nike kicks.

Nike Dunk Low 'Dark Marina Blue'

View of the Nike Dunk Low 'Dark Marina Blue' Nike

McKinney wore the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Dark Marina Blue' colorway. The shoes were released on December 1, 2021, for $100. They now have an average resale price of $174, according to StockX.

The shoe features a Dutch Blue leather upper with Dark Marina Blue overlays. The white leather Swoosh logos, Nike tongue labels, and white midsoles complete the clean look.

Luckily for fans, there are other similar colorways. The Nike Dunk Low 'Argon' is almost indistinguishable. Just make sure you buy the shoes from trusted resale websites like StockX, GOAT, or eBay.

After today's win in London, the Giants should be taken seriously. We can't wait to see what McKinney and his teammates wear before next week's home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

