New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold

Skip to main content
New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Wears Nike Dunks

New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Wears Nike Dunks

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney wore affordable Nike Dunk shoes before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney wore affordable Nike Dunk shoes before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Sunday slate of games in Week Five of the NFL season got off to a great start. The New York Giants narrowly defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22. Don't look now, but the Giants are 4-1.

A clutch pass breakup by safety Xavier McKinney on the Packers' final 4th down secured the victory. The Giants' social media team must have had a feeling that McKinney was going to play a major role in today's win.

Before the game, they posted a video of the third-year player walking into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All eyes were on McKinney's feet. Below is everything you need to know about his icy blue Nike kicks.

Nike Dunk Low 'Dark Marina Blue'

Two-toned blue Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Nike Dunk Low 'Dark Marina Blue'

McKinney wore the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Dark Marina Blue' colorway. The shoes were released on December 1, 2021, for $100. They now have an average resale price of $174, according to StockX.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The shoe features a Dutch Blue leather upper with Dark Marina Blue overlays. The white leather Swoosh logos, Nike tongue labels, and white midsoles complete the clean look.

Luckily for fans, there are other similar colorways. The Nike Dunk Low 'Argon' is almost indistinguishable. Just make sure you buy the shoes from trusted resale websites like StockX, GOAT, or eBay.

After today's win in London, the Giants should be taken seriously. We can't wait to see what McKinney and his teammates wear before next week's home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

Recommended For You

Saquon Barkley Wears Wavy Nike Air Max 1s

Nike Releases Shoes for NFL Fans

Micah Parsons Wears Crystal-Covered Nikes

In This Article (2)

New York Giants
New York Giants
Xavier McKinney

Xavier McKinney at a press conference.
News

New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold

By Pat Benson
Caleb Williams throws the football.
News

USC Trojans Quarterback Wears Unreleased Nikes Worth $2K

By Pat Benson
Manny Machado yells after hitting a home run.
News

Manny Machado Wears Air Jordans Before Padres Playoff Game

By Pat Benson
Francisco Lindor stands on base after a hit.
News

Francisco Lindor Wears Dad Shoes Before Mets Playoff Game

By Pat Benson
Purple and gold Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Dunks Perfect for Lakers Fans

By Pat Benson
Victor Wembanyama tying his shoes.
News

NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Feet

By Pat Benson
Elena Delle Donne wearing Nike shoes.
News

Nike Creates Most Inclusive Basketball Shoe Ever Made

By Pat Benson
Drake standing courtside during a basketball game.
News

Drake's Nike Shoes are Sitting on Shelves

By Pat Benson