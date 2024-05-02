Nike Adds "Personal Touch" to Ja Morant's Newest Sneakers
There has been no shortage of amazing highlights and sneakers throughout this year's NBA Playoffs. Yet, it still does not feel the same without Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant lighting up the scoreboard and the sneaker message boards.
Morant missed the start of the season due to suspension and the latter half due to a shoulder injury. Therefore, Nike held off on launching Morant's highly anticipated second signature sneaker. It was easily one of the most disappointing parts of this season.
The silver lining is that Nike continues to treat athletes and fans to a plethora of exciting new colorways of the Nike Ja 1. The brand went deep in its bag with the latest iteration. Below is an official look and purchasing information for the Nike Ja 1 "Personal Touch."
The Nike Ja 1 "Personal Touch" was officially launched on May 1, 2024. Online shoppers can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes and $92 in bid kids' sizes on the Nike website and at select retailers.
The "Personal Touch" colorway sports a black upper, lilac and light blue detailing, finished off with a grey Swoosh logos. However, the details are what set this colorway apart. Everything from the personalized tongues to the handwritten logos to the box features an impressive level of detail.
Luckily for hoopers, this colorway sports the same exact athlete-approved tech specs as every other version of the Nike Ja 1. The mesh upper is lightweight and breathable, working in perfect harmony with the containment system. Lastly, a forefoot Air Zoom unit sits in the soft foam midsole, providing increased responsiveness and vertical acceleration.
NBA fans and the sneaker community cannot wait for Morant to get back on the court. Luckily for everyone, Nike continues to release a steady drip of amazing colorways. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world.
