The 10 Best Sneakers Worn in NBA Games in April
Most people associate April with warmer weather and spring holidays. For basketball fans, the month means the beginning of the NBA postseason. Teams begin their march through a challenging bracket in hopes of lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy this summer.
With hoops fans tuning into the action-packed games, sneaker brands aim to grab their attention. Last month saw no shortage of new launches, exciting campaigns, and fun colorways. Below is Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks' list of the ten best sneakers worn during NBA games throughout April 2024.
10. Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly"
Player: Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington.
Why We Love It: Kobe Bryant's fourth signature sneaker is one of the most iconic hoop shoes in history. Combine the silhouette with an OG colorway, and it is easy to understand why this sneaker sold out quickly online.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Philly" on the sneaker resale websites StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
9. adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Flamingo Pink"
Player: Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden.
Why We Love It: Adidas and Harden have created one of the most exciting sneaker lines in the NBA. The futuristic design of the adidas Harden Vol. 8 paired with wild colorways is a slam dunk in the sneaker community.
How To Buy It: Harden's signature sneakers are still available in select sizes and colorways on the adidas website.
8. Nike Book 1 "Texas vs. Duke"
Player: Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker.
Why We Love It: Devin Booker's signature line needed some help, and the NBA's sneaker king provided it. Tucker debuted a player-exclusive colorway that honored his and Booker's old schools.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public. However, online shoppers can find some of Booker's sneakers at Foot Locker.
7. adidas D.O.N. Issue #6
Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Why We Love It: Adidas made a huge splash during the opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs, and Mitchell was a part of the excitement. The adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 made its debut in a vibrant colorway.
How To Buy It: Adidas plans to announce more details about the D.O.N. Issue #6 in June. While we wait, online shoppers can check out Mitchell's signature collection on the adidas website.
6. New Balance KAWHI 4 "Transcend Reality"
Player: Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
Why We Love It: After a great regular season, the injury bug bit Leonard at the worst possible time. Hopefully, we get to see him rock more colorways of his newly released fourth signature sneaker before he makes his Olympics debut this summer.
How To Buy It: Athletes and fans can choose between two colorways of the New Balance KAWHI 4 for $160 on the New Balance website.
5. Curry 11 "Mouthguard"
Player: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Why We Love It: The Golden State Warriors finished 10 games over .500 and still didn't make the playoffs? Something must be done. Luckily, we get to see Curry in the Olympics this summer, and Under Armour/Curry Brand will keep us satisfied with steady drops of fan-favorite colorways.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can check out Curry's new and retro sneakers on the Curry Brand website.
4. Jordan Tatum 2 "Wave Runner"
Player: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Why We Love It: The second installment of Tatum's signature line has been a hit with the sneaker community. Even better, Jordan Brand reprised a familiar style with the beach-inspired "Wave Runner" colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose between the first two colorways of the Jordan Tatum 2 on the Nike website.
3. Jordan Luka 3 "Midnight Racer"
Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
Why We Love It: Jordan Brand unveiled Doncic's third signature sneaker just in time for the playoffs. Even better, Jumpman and Doncic teamed up to recreate an iconic photo using sneakers and a wrapped Chevrolet Camaro.
How To Buy It: The Jordan Luka 3 is scheduled to launch later this summer. In the meantime, fans can shop Doncic's signature collection on the Nike website.
2. adidas AE 1 "Timberwolves"
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Why We Love It: Of course, everyone is hyped about the adidas AE 1 Low. But we would be remiss if we did not spotlight this throwback Timberwolves colorway as one of April's best sneakers.
How To Buy It: Edwards' signature sneakers are still available in select sizes on the adidas website.
1. Nike LeBron 21 "Prime Year"
Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Why We Love It: James' 21st season came to a disappointing end thanks to the Denver Nuggets. But that does not take away from a career year in sneakers, especially the colorways that paid tribute to Deion Sanders' retro kicks.
How To Buy It: This is a player-exclusive colorway that was never released to the public. However, online shoppers can check out James' signature collection on the Nike website.
