The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Red October" Is Sitting on Shelves

There were plenty of sneaker drops this week. That may have resulted in one of the year's most highly anticipated Nike Air Foamposite Pro colorways sitting on shelves. At least for old-school hoops fans and sneakerheads who have followed the footwear industry for a long time, the return of the "Red October" fell flat.

The Nike Air Foamposite One will always have a loyal group of fans, but the "Red October" colorway should have resulted in a sell-out. Instead, the iconic kicks are still sitting on shelves online and in stores. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Red October" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Red October" colorway dropped on Friday, May 29. The shoes enjoyed a full-size release: Adult ($240), Big Kid ($185), Little Kid ($102), and Toddler ($77). Online shoppers can still find the shoes at retail price on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other popular retailers.

Frugal shoppers might be able to find their size available below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, it is too soon to predict how these kicks will perform on the resale market.

"Red October" Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Red October" colorway. | Nike

The "Red October" colorway sports a glossy Gym Red finish throughout the entire silhouette. Subtle Black detailing outlines the branding on the heels and outsole, but this bold design makes no apologies for its bright red design.

This is the first time the "Red October" colorway has dropped since 2015. The colorway is synonymous with Kanye West's (now known as Ye) time with the Swoosh and his legendary Nike Air Yeezy sneakers. However, the shoes apparently do not have the same level of popularity as they did over a decade ago.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Red October" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is considered a casual sneaker these days, but athletes can still get buckets in the retro basketball shoes. The Foamposite upper features a liquid-like design, while the interior molds to your foot.

Underfoot, the full-length and heel Zoom Air cushioning units inside the foam midsole provide lightweight comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole with herringbone traction pattern offers a durable grip.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro History

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Red October" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro first launched in 1997. The silhouette is often confused with the Nike Air Foamposite One worn by NBA legend Penny Hardaway (even Nike's product description gets it wrong sometimes).

Unlike the One, the Pro features lateral Swooshes and "Air" branding instead of the Penny "1 Cent" signature logo. The Nike Air Foamposite Pro is still enjoying a strong year with multiple releases, but it is surprising to see the lack of excitement around the "Red October" colorway.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.