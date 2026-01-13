The Nike Foamposite Pro "He Got Game" Is Still In Stock

There are plenty of great basketball movies, but few can match He Got Game when it comes to the intersection of sports and sneakers. Spike Lee's classic 1998 film provided the footwear community with decades of content.

The movie still holds up, as does NBA legend Ray Allen's influence among sneakerheads. One of the most memorable sneakers from the movie is the Nike Air Foamposite Pro in the 'Pearl' colorway worn by Allen's character, Jesus Shuttlesworth.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro 'Pearl White' made a massive return on Black Friday 2025, taking over sneaker stores (and NFL fields in cleat form). Much to the delight of fans, the old-school sneakers are still available at retail price if you know where to look online.

Nike Foamposite Pro

The Nike Foamposite Pro 'Pearl' colorway. | Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro 'Pearl' colorway dropped on November 28, 2025. Naturally, the sneakers sold out quickly on the Nike SNKRS app. However, they are still available in most adult sizes for $240 at Foot Locker and Hibbett.

Eventually, the supply of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro 'Pearl' colorway will dry up online and in stores. When that happens, consumers who want the kicks will have to pay above the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

Outsole of the Nike Foamposite Pro. | Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro 'Pearl' colorway embodies the futuristic outlook of the late 1990s. Dressed in Pearl White, the liquid-like upper moulds to your foot for a glove-like fit. Meanwhile, the black and red detailing provides a head-turning contrast.

The Nike Swoosh logos and Foamposite branding remain true to the original design. Originally designed for performance basketball, the full-length and heel Zoom Air units offer lightweight cushioning.

Meanwhile, the foam midsole provides all-day comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole with herringbone tread delivers durable traction.

History

The Nike Foamposite Pro 'Pearl' colorway. | Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro originally dropped in 1997. It is often confused for the Nike Air Foamposite One, but these shoes are slightly different than the silhouette associated with Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro remains one of the most memorable sneakers of the late 1990s and basketball movie history. Fans who miss out on this drop may have to wait a few years for the "He Got Game" colorway to return.

