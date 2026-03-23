The Nike Air Foamposite Pro Drops in UNC Tar Heels Colors This Week

The UNC Tar Heels men's basketball team was one of the first teams to suffer an early exit in the NCAA Tournament. However, the women's team is still going strong and is poised to make noise in the Big Dance. Best of all, Nike is getting in on the festivities.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway was originally scheduled to be released in mid-February. However, Nike decided to push the release date back to apparently coincide with the height of March Madness.

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While the delay was agonizing, good things come to those who wait. The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" finally drops this week. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated sneaker drop.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 27. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" is dropping in full family sizes: adult ($240), big kid ($185), little kid ($102), and toddler/infant ($77). Fans who miss the initial drop can find the old-school basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway is not an official collaboration with the University of North Carolina, a Jordan Brand school, but the collegiate theme is clear.

The shoe features a University Blue upper complemented by White detailing on the Nike Swoosh logos, tongues, and laces. Meanwhile, Midnight Navy accents bring a clean, classic look to this classic design.

Look inside the shoe and clean White insoles feature Nike Air branding in University Blue. Meanwhile, the outsole combines all three colors in a quintessentially '90s design.

History

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" outsole. | Nike

Originally, the Nike Air Foamposite One was designated for Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen. Instead, the honor was passed on to Orlando Magic guard Penny Hardaway.

Yet, Arizona Wildcats guard Mike Bibby was actually debuted the shoes on the court during the 1997 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The model was (and still is) way ahead of its time. Its silky-smooth style keeps the futuristic liquid look of the molded Foamposite upper, while the Swoosh logo and low-profile cushioning offer the perfect balance for hoops fans.

Fans can expect more heat from Nike as the basketball season heats up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.