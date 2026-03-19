The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" Returns for Air Max Day

Nike's annual Air Max Day celebration is on the way, and the brand has major plans to highlight the iconic sneaker line. While there are several exciting Nike Air Max drops scheduled, one legendary pair of kicks takes the cake.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" is returning on the big day to remind sneakerheads of all ages why it remains so popular after all these years. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Release Information

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway. | \Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 26. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

There is no doubt these shoes will sell out during the online ten-minute draw window. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, resale prices are high, but not outrageous.

Design Details

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The fan-favorite "Infrared" colorway sports a reflective White leather upper (instead of mesh) with Cement Grey suede on the quarter panels. Meanwhile, Black leather wraps around the shoe with unmistakable Infrared detailing, completing the iconic look.

While some fans might have mixed feelings about the elevated look, all of the most important details are still there. The "Nike Air" branding appears on the tongues, heels, and insoles. The technology is no longer cutting-edge, but the aesthetic is timeless.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway. | Nike

Despite this major release celebrating Air Max Day and another anniversary, the kicks do not come in special packaging or with additional extras like laces. There could be apparel drops launched alongside the sneaker release.

History

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 was originally called the Air Max III upon its release. Changing the name makes more sense as the shoe kicked off Nike's decade of dominance in the footwear industry. None other than the legendary sneaker designer, Tinker Hatfield, helped create the model.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared" has dropped in various styles over the years with different materials: 2002, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2024. The most recent version featured GORE-TEX materials to weather harsh outdoor conditions.

With Nike Air Max Day on the way, fans can expect more exciting storylines for this iconic silhouette. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.