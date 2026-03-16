Oregon Basketball Inspired Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Max 95

March Madness is here, and college basketball fans already know that the Oregon Ducks' Nike sneaker rotation is unmatched. Even better, Division Street's Ducks of a Feather (DOAF) is celebrating the best time of the year for sneakerheads.

DOAF has partnered with GOAT and Flight Club to release two Air Max 95 BB PE colorways — "The Woods" and "Lumber Yard".

DOAF x Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon colorways. | GOAT

Inspired by the lush landscapes and timber heritage of the Pacific Northwest, these limited releases will celebrate Oregon's rich natural environment through distinctive design and storytelling.

With its first-ever take on the Nike Air Max 95, DOAF pays tribute to one of the most essential parts of Oregon basketball, the court at Matthew Knight Arena. The floor's design references silhouettes of Pacific Northwest tree lines, giving the impression of being lost in the forest, earning it the moniker 'Deep in the Woods.'

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon colorways. | GOAT

Legendary Nike sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield designed the court intended to create an iconic on-screen presence for the University of Oregon while honoring the program's history.

His design pays tribute to the "Tall Firs," the nickname given to the 1938–39 Oregon Ducks men's basketball team that won the inaugural NCAA basketball championship.

Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "The Woods"

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "The Woods" colorway. | GOAT

The Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "The Woods" PE embodies the lush Pacific Northwest landscape. Dressed in fir, electric green, and tomatillo tones, the silhouette features a hairy suede upper paired with moss-textured textile overlays that mimic the density of the forest floor.

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "The Woods" colorway. | GOAT

Fuzzy laces secure the suede tongue, displaying dual branding, while both the sockliner and outsole spine continue the concept with printed graphics underfoot. This verdant colorway captures the vitality of the Oregon wilderness.

Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "Lumber Yard"

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "Lumber Yard" colorway. | GOAT

The Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "Lumber Yard" PE honors the Pacific Northwest's timber heritage. Rendered in desert sand, baroque brown and mink brown with hemp accents, the design is characterized by wood suede overlays and heavy grain-embossed suede throughout the upper.

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon "Lumber Yard" colorway. | GOAT

Rope laces add a rugged, utilitarian aesthetic, while a wood-grain graphic covers the sockliner, paired with a forest motif on the outsole. This earthy pair pays homage to Oregon's logging legacy and natural beauty.

Release Information

The Nike Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon colorways. | GOAT

Both colorways will debut at Flight Club New York, Los Angeles, and Miami on Saturday, March 21, and will be available on GOAT starting on Nike Air Max Day on Thursday, March 26.

Like all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from the Nike Air Max 95 BB will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

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