The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" is Grounded On Shelves

NBA legend Michael Jordan built the most important signature sneaker line in footwear history during his dominant era with the Chicago Bulls. But there are so many popular models and colorways, some of the retro releases are bound to slip through the cracks. As we suspected might happen, the Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" failed to sell out on its release day.

That is despite Jordan wearing the new kicks himself at a NASCAR event in the lead-up to the launch. While some sneakerheads might be disappointed with the lack of hype surrounding the drop, that means shoppers can find the latest Air Jordan 5 at or below the retail price online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the iconic basketball shoes.

How to Buy the Sneakers Online

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Metallic Silver" colorway dropped on Saturday, April 25. Online shoppers can buy the shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores. The retail pricing is adult ($215), big kids ($165), little kids ($105), and toddlers ($90).

Even better, savvy shoppers might be able to find their size at a discount. Most sizes are available below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

What "White Metallic" Means

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

Every colorway of an Air Jordan model is steeped in historic basketball lore. The "Metallic Silver" colorway is not an OG colorway worn by Jordan during his playing career, as it was first released in 2000 and later in 2015. After 11 years, it made its long-awaited return.

Despite not being an original colorway, the all-white silhouette features all of the fan-favorite details of the original model. The Jumpman logo pops off the reflective Metallic Silver tongue, the "Nike Air" branding graces the heels, with the Nike lace lock and No. 23 providing the finishing touches.

Air Jordan 5 Design Details

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 features a smooth leather upper with shark tooth detailing around the mudguard. Extra padding around the ankle collar and tongue creates an extra soft experience.

Meanwhile, Nike Air technology absorbs impact and provides cushioning with every step. Lastly, the translucent rubber outsole provides the foundation of the retro hoop shoe. This is no longer considered a performance model, but its stylish design is timeless for basketball fans.

History of the Air Jordan 5

The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" colorway. | Nike

Jordan first stepped onto the court in the Air Jordan 5 at the 1990 NBA All-Star Game in Miami, Florida. The silhouette has been released in countless designs and colorways over the past 36 years with no signs of slowing down.

Fans can expect more exciting retro releases from Jordan Brand as spring continues, so that means more potential discounts on iconic shoes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.