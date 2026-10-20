The Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" Includes a Halloween Mask

Last week, Nike Basketball unveiled its 2026 Halloween Collection. The entire collection is pure Halloween nostalgia, featuring over 11 basketball shoes in unique colorways specific to each player. One of the most underrated pairs of sneakers was the Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" colorway.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's love of the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas has inspired multiple colorways in his signature sneaker line, and the "Oogie Boogie" is the latest installment. But this drop even includes a Halloween mask. Below is everything hoopers and fans must know about the upcoming release.

Release Information

The Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $155 at Nike and select retailers.

While most fans will love this colorway, it's unlikely to sell out on launch day. Even the Nike Book 2's legendary collaborations with McDonald's and Chevy are either discounted or sitting on shelves. But that's good news for consumers who don't want to battle bots for limited-edition sneakers.

Colorway Details

The Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" colorway. | Nike

Inspired by the main antagonist, the silhouette sports a Sea Glass upper with black stitching. Everything from the laces to the Nike Swooshes to the Booker branding is etched in black. Our favorite part is that the Swooshes, Book logo, and outsole glow in the dark.

Further tributes to the film include BOOK dice, bug graphics on the sockliner, and an extra set of laces for good measure.

Mask for the Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" colorway. | Nike

One of the coolest parts of the colorway is the spooky Booker mask that's included with the shoes. As always, Booker and Nike spare no expense when it comes to telling stories through colorways.

Performance Technology

The Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Book 2 include a repositioned forefoot Air Zoom unit inside a Cushlon midsole to turbo-boost your first step. Meanwhile, a flexible mesh upper is lightweight and breathable.

Lastly, the modernized herringbone traction pattern takes inspiration from the Nike Air Force 1 (one of Nike's most iconic old-school basketball shoes).

Nike Book 2 History

The Nike Book 2 "Oogie Boogie" colorway. | Nike

The first two sneakers of Booker's signature line drew initial criticism before eventually winning over the biggest detractors. Booker knows what he's doing when it comes to shoes, both from a performance and style perspective.

There are no bad colorways. Personally, we love all the player-exclusive colorways from last spring's March Madness tournaments. But even the general-release drops have been amazing. That definitely includes the upcoming "Oogie Boogie" colorway.

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