The Nike Book 2 Gears Up for a March Madness Run

Some NCAA conference tournaments have already tipped off, which means one thing - March Madness is here. Bubbles burst, brackets bust, nets come down, and college basketball teams become legendary.

Best of all for sneakerheads, every team brings the heat with their footwear. Just as players battle on the hardwood, sneaker companies compete for a captive audience of athletes and fans. Every March, brands suit up their NCAA partner schools with the best gear they have to offer.

Early signs indicate that Nike is pushing Devin Booker's second signature sneaker. A few of the top programs in the nation have already begun showing off the Nike Book 2 in player-exclusive colorways on social media.

Kentucky Wildcats

Laced up & locked in. 🔒



Another pair of new kicks courtesy of DBook! 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/YaPgc7rsNX — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 5, 2026

Rightfully, Booker's alma mater is getting the most love. The Kentucky Wildcats men's and women's basketball teams have shown off player-exclusive colorways.

This comes after a major on-campus activation in Lexington last month, where Booker teamed up with Nike to surprise students with the upcoming "Must Be The Denim" colorway.

Introducing the new Nike Book Chapter 2 "Must Be the Denim" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SicZzwaWR2 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2026

The denim-inspired sneakers pay tribute to the polarizing uniforms Kentucky wore during its 1995-96 NCAA National Championship season. Luckily for Wildcats fans, the "Must Be The Denim" colorway drops on March 20 for $145 at Nike.com.

USC Trojans

Book 2: USC Book 2 PE ✌️ pic.twitter.com/olpKOAGuzN — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) March 5, 2026

The USC Trojans are the flagship Nike school in the pivotal Los Angeles market. Naturally, the Trojans received a player-exclusive colorway in school colors with a retro flair.

The "USC Trojans" colorway features a gold upper with cardinal and a metallic silver Swoosh logo. The white midsole and laces, complemented by the vintage USC logo, complete the throwback aesthetic.

Michigan State Spartans

Book 2 x 🟢 ⚪ pic.twitter.com/hvOQK6rhdi — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 25, 2026

Booker had to show love to his home state, so the Michigan State Spartans got a player-exclusive colorway early. The "Michigan State Spartans" colorway sports a white upper with green detailing and metallic silver Swoosh logos. Best of all, the old-school Sparty logo appears on the back heel.

Arizona, Duke, UConn, and More

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 2 "USC Trojans" colorway. | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

So far, only a handful of schools have flexed their player-exclusive colorways of the Nike Book 2. But there are certainly more on the way. It would be shocking not to see the Arizona Wildcats get the honor given their status in the league and proximity to the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils and UConn Huskies are both Nike schools designated as "Mamba Programs."

However, their players regularly debut unreleased Nike models beyond the Kobe line. Fans can expect more Nike Book 2 colorways to show up on the court as we approach Selection Sunday on March 15.

Shopping Information

The Nike Book 2 "Spirdon" colorway. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While fans await to see their favorite teams debut more unreleased colorways, they can shop general-release colorways of the Nike Book 2 at Nike, Foot Locker, and other footwear retailers.

Tech specs for the Nike Book 2 include a strategic combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, a bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole, and a plush foam sock liner. The durable rubber outsole takes after the iconic Nike Air Force 1, featuring a new sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern that pays homage to Phoenix.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college basketball world and beyond.