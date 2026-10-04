The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's is 23% off online.

One of the hottest sneaker collaborations of the spring didn't take place in trendy coastal spots, but nestled deep in Red Rock Country. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Nike teamed up with McDonald's for a two-part sneaker drop inspired by a rare location in Sedona.

The iconic fast-food franchise is known for its golden arches, but the unique turquoise arches inspired the collaboration. The Friends & Family colorway sold out immediately, with Booker there in person. Meanwhile, the general release 'Sedona' colorway has quietly sat on shelves and is finally marked down in price.

Shopping Information

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's dropped on June 2, 2026. The performance basketball shoes had a retail price of $155, but are marked down to $119.99 (23% off) at Foot Locker.

Savvy shoppers might be able to find an even better deal on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $114 on StockX, with asking prices lower than that in many sizes.

Colorway Details

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's. | Nike

The 'Sedona' version of the shoe sported a Sanddrift upper with Dusty Cactus details. The Nike Swooshes popped off the sides, with McDonald's branding appearing on the lateral heels and left tongues. Meanwhile, Booker graces the back heels and right tongues.

The cool concept doesn't stop there, as the iconic golden arches appear inside the turquoise insoles. Best of all, the kicks come in a McDonald's-inspired shoe box that looks clean enough to eat off.

Performance Technology

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Book 2 include a forefoot Air Zoom unit and a full-length Cushlon 3.0 midsole for impact protection. Torsional support is provided by a top-loaded midfoot shank. Lastly, the herringbone traction pattern takes inspiration from the Nike Air Force 1 but is built for the modern game.

The Nike Book 2 is one of the better-performing basketball shoes on the market, which is already a major accomplishment. Even more impressively, it's one of the few sneakers that cross over from the court to casual wear with ease. Especially with fresh colorways like the McDonald's collaboration.

Devin Booker x Nike

The Nike Book 2 x McDonald's. | Nike

Booker has been a Nike athlete since he entered the NBA in 2015. In 2022, Booker signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal through 2029. The Michigan native and Kentucky Wildcats alum has gone out of his way to show love to every community that has supported him throughout his journey.

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