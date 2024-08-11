Nike Celebrates Hoops & Sneaker Culture at 'NY vs NY' Tourney
Since 2017, basketball fans have gathered to watch the most highly regarded high school basketball players in New York City showcase their skills and catch a glimpse of the latest sneakers at the “NY vs NY” tournament.
Sponsored by Nike, teams playing action-packed games in legendary parks in New York City such as Dyckman Park (Washington Heights), West 4th (East Village Manhattan), Watson (Bronx), Lincoln Park (Queens), Tristate (Harlem) and Gersh Park (Brooklyn) have battled it out in some exciting games girls and boys teams who are looking to make a name for themselves.
With a vision to unify New York City under a love of basketball, NY vs NY has grown into one of Nike’s most anticipated events of the summer.
To commemorate the tournament, Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant made an appearance at the games at Gersh Park and debuted the Nike Ja 1 "NY vs. NY" colorway.
The special design of the shoe was inspired by NYC’s storied tradition of basketball. The Ja1 “NY x NY” was on full display at his stop at Gersh Park stop – where teams debuted the shoe for the first time on-court, with Morant in the audience.
Taking Ja’s highly anticipated appearance up a notch, Nike erected a statue of Morant's likeness that had social media buzzing. The statue depicts Morant wearing Ja1 “NY x NY”
Also, the iconic Nike Air Force 1 pays tribute to New York basketball culture with the “NY vs NY” edition of the “Uptown” that was recently released.
The "NY vs NY" Air Force 1 features a White leather construction on the upper with orange, pink, and blue gradient Swooshes on the side panels for a slick silhouette. The “NY vs NY” logo is branded on the tongue tags and lateral ankle as a nod to the tournament that has reshaped the basketball community of New York City.
Always attracting New York celebrities who love ball, New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was in attendance at the Lincoln Park game and drew a loud ovation from the home crowd. He took in the game wearing the Jordan 1 Low SE "Black/Sundial/Magic Ember/White."
On Saturday, August 10, in downtown Brooklyn at the Emily Warren Roebling Plaza, the boys' semifinal matchups feature Tri-State taking on Watson and Dyckman goes up against Gersh. The girls' semifinal games will be held on Sunday, August 11 with LP vs Uptown Challenge and Dyckman takes on West 4th.
Both girls and boys' championship games are set for Monday, August 12 on a custom court in Brooklyn called "Victory Park", culminating in another epic summer celebration of NYC basketball and sneaker culture. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
