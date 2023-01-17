The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on MLK Day

Skip to main content

Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA on MLK Day

Adidas and Nike had many of the best shoes in the NBA on MLK Day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There are not many days more special on the NBA calendar than MLK Day. The league always does a fantastic job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While the players compete on the important holiday, so do sneaker companies. With a full day of nationally-televised games, brands bring their best heat for the fans in the arenas and at home. Below is our list of the five best shoes worn in the NBA on MLK Day.

adidas Dame 8

View of black and gold adidas shoes.

A detailed look at Onyeka Okongwu's shoes.

Player: Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu

Shoe: adidas Dame 8 'G.O.A.T. Spirit'

How to Buy: Fans can purchase Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's eighth signature shoe for $120 on the adidas website.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #4

View of white and black adidas shoes.

A detailed look at Ziaire Williams' shoes.

Player: Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams

Shoe: adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 in a custom colorway.

How to Buy: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's fourth signature shoe launched with a retail price of $120. The shoes were eventually dropped to half-price, but after Mitchell's 71-point game, the price of the shoes has slowly climbed upward online.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

A view of white and orange Nike shoes.

A detailed look at Julius Randle's shoes. 

Player: New York Knicks forward Julius Randle

Shoe: Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 in a player-exclusive colorway

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Buy: The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 is one of the company's most underrated performance basketball shoes. While Randle's player-exclusive colorway is not available, fans can choose between five versions of the shoe on Nike's website.

Nike LeBron 20

View of pink and green Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Shoe: Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'

How to Buy: LeBron James' signature sneaker line came roaring back with the arrival of the Nike LeBron 20. While most colorways (including the 'Time Machine') have sold out, fans can still choose between five versions of the shoe on Nike's website.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

View of black and white Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at Quentin Grimes' shoes.

Player: New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' was released in May 2022 for $180. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $674.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Jayson Tatum Drops 51 in Unreleased Air Jordans

LeBron James Debuts Florida A&M Colorway

Luka Doncic Gifts Special Jordans to Jason Kidd

In This Article (4)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
LeBron James
LeBron James
Julius Randle
Julius Randle

View of white and black adidas shoes.
On Court

The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on MLK Day

By Pat Benson
Tom Brady throws the football.
News

See the Futuristic Under Armour Shoes Worn by Tom Brady

By Pat Benson
View of white and black Jordan shoes.
News

Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans

By Pat Benson
View of white and green Nike LeBron shoe.
News

LeBron James Shows Love to Florida A&M University

By Pat Benson
Luka Doncic stands beside Jason Kidd on the sidelines.
News

Jason Kidd Gifted Special Colorway of Jordan Luka 1

By Pat Benson
View of yellow and black Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

"Afrakan Liberation" is Kyrie Irving's New Sneaker Message

By Pat Benson
Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown.
News

Saquon Barkley Wears LeBron James-Inspired Cleats

By Pat Benson
View of blue, red, and white New Balance shoes.
News

Kawhi Leonard Teases Clippers Colorway of New Balance Shoes

By Pat Benson