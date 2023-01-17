The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on MLK Day

There are not many days more special on the NBA calendar than MLK Day. The league always does a fantastic job of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While the players compete on the important holiday, so do sneaker companies. With a full day of nationally-televised games, brands bring their best heat for the fans in the arenas and at home. Below is our list of the five best shoes worn in the NBA on MLK Day.

adidas Dame 8

A detailed look at Onyeka Okongwu's shoes. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu

Shoe: adidas Dame 8 'G.O.A.T. Spirit'

How to Buy: Fans can purchase Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's eighth signature shoe for $120 on the adidas website.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #4

A detailed look at Ziaire Williams' shoes. © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams

Shoe: adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 in a custom colorway.

How to Buy: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's fourth signature shoe launched with a retail price of $120. The shoes were eventually dropped to half-price, but after Mitchell's 71-point game, the price of the shoes has slowly climbed upward online.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

A detailed look at Julius Randle's shoes. © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New York Knicks forward Julius Randle

Shoe: Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 in a player-exclusive colorway

How to Buy: The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 is one of the company's most underrated performance basketball shoes. While Randle's player-exclusive colorway is not available, fans can choose between five versions of the shoe on Nike's website.

Nike LeBron 20

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Shoe: Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'

How to Buy: LeBron James' signature sneaker line came roaring back with the arrival of the Nike LeBron 20. While most colorways (including the 'Time Machine') have sold out, fans can still choose between five versions of the shoe on Nike's website.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

A detailed look at Quentin Grimes' shoes. © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' was released in May 2022 for $180. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $674.

