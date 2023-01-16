Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans

On Monday afternoon, the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-118. The nationally-televised MLK Day matchup served as another opportunity for Jayson Tatum to make his case for a starting spot in the next month's NBA All-Star Game.

Tatum scored 51 points, overtaking Larry Bird for most 50-point games in Celtics history. In addition to making history, Tatum also made headlines for wearing a pair of unreleased Air Jordan sneakers.

Earlier this week, Tatum denied leaked images of his upcoming signature shoe with Jordan Brand. While we await the official launch of Tatum's signature line, the point forward is hooping in another unreleased model - the Air Jordan 37 Low.

The Air Jordan 37 has been the basketball shoe of choice for most Jordan Brand athletes in the NBA this season. However, the low-cut version of the shoe might soon overtake its predecessor.

Air Jordan 37 Low

A detailed look at Jayson Tatum's shoes. @NickDePaula

The Air Jordan 37 Low is expected to release in Spring 2023 for $175. Nike has not yet released any official images, tech specs, or pricing. But that has not stopped Tatum and other Jordan Brand players from wearing the upcoming shoes on the hardwood.

It is safe to expect the Air Jordan 37 Low will be remarkably similar to the Air Jordan 37, with only minor tweaks to the slimmed-down silhouette. Luckily for hoopers and sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 37 is available at a discounted price in some colorways on Nike's website.

We want to hear your thoughts on both of the unreleased Jordan Brand shoes. Give us your hottest take on Twitter. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

First Look: Nike LeBron 20 'FAMU'

Kyrie's Sneaker Messages Becoming More Pointed