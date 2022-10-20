Cooper Kupp Receives Special Nike Dunks

The tunnels underneath NFL stadiums have turned into runways for football players. Every week modern-day gladiators compete for best-dressed before battling on the gridiron.

Of course, everything glamorous in Tinsel Town is magnified. That is why Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is among the most fashionable athletes in all professional sports.

Nike recognizes Kupp's appreciation for footwear and fashion, and that is why they designed 1:1 shoes and a jacket for the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Check out Nike Football's tweet below.

Nike teamed up with Los Angeles boutique Union to design a unique pair of Nike Dunk Low shoes. Naturally, the low-top shoes are dressed in Rams colors.

Kupp's Dunks feature a blue upper, white overlays, and gold Swoosh logos stitched onto the side of the shoe. They also managed to squeeze in Kupp's jersey number (10) on the back heel.

If the special Dunks were not enough, Nike and Union also dug deep in their bag to design a premium letterman-style coat. Kupp shared images of the care package on his Instagram account with the message, "Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown…for those not ready for the task at hand."

It is safe to say these rare Nike Dunks will never enjoy even a limited release. But when you are the leader of a premier NFL team, it is only right that you receive all the trappings. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

