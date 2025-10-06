Nike is Dropping LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Ja Morant Shoes This Week
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The new NBA season is upon us, and that means all of the major footwear companies are rolling out their best sneakers at the same time. No brand does it bigger and better than Nike, both with its star athletes and exciting marketing campaigns.
It is no mistake that three of Nike Basketball's top athletes all have new hoop shoes dropping this week. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant all look to make a splash in the footwear industry this week.
Below is a detailed look and shopping information for the new colorways of each athlete's signature shoes releasing this week.
Nike KD18 "Aunt Pearl"
Durant has used his long-running signature sneaker line to pay tribute to his Aunt Pearl, whom he lost to lung cancer. Each year, a new colorway of the Nike KD line drops a new pink colorway in October to honor Aunt Pearl as well as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Nike KD18 "Aunt Pearl" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 7. Online shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated basketball shoes for $170 at Nike.com.
Nike LeBron 23 "Miami Twice"
James is taking a well-deserved victory lap with his 23rd signature sneaker. The Nike LeBron 23 is dropping in several important colorways that highlight historic moments in James' career.
The second colorway to hit shelves is called "Miami Twice," and it recalls his back-to-back NBA titles and Finals MVPs.
The Nike LeBron 23 "Miami Twice" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 9. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in adult ($210) and big kid ($165) sizes at Nike.com.
Nike Ja 3 "Sound Check"
Morant's signature sneaker line remains popular, but the Nike Ja 3 is easily the best installment. So far, a handful of colorways have been released, and they all sell out quickly.
The Nike Ja 3 "Sound Check" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 9. Online shoppers can try to buy the shoes in adult ($125), big kid ($102), and little kid ($87) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
The 2025-26 NBA preseason just tipped off last week, so fans can expect more heat from Nike Basketball and its signature athletes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.