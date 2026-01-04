Ja Morant Unwraps More Nike Ja 3 Christmas Colorways

Much to the chagrin of many people, the holidays are over. Now, it is on to the business of a new year. However, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is still celebrating Christmas with new colorways of the Nike Ja 3.

Last month, the Nike Ja 3 "Snowed In" colorway hit shelves the day after Christmas. The same day, Morant debuted an unreleased colorway featuring an icy blue and white design.

Still not finished, Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 "Happy Ja-lidays" during Friday night's 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies dropped the game, but Morant's sneakers remain undefeated.

The Nike Ja 3 "Happy Ja-lidays" colorway features two shades of light green upper with subtle orange details peeking through the shoe. Meanwhile, the medial sides feature black Nike Swoosh logos. Lastly, the message "Happy Ja-lidays" appears on the heels.

Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the Nike Ja 3 "Happy Ja-lidays" appears to be a player-exclusive colorway reserved for Morant. Making matters even worse, the Nike Ja 3 has sold out in almost every colorway. The silver lining is that online shoppers can customize their own colorways for $145 at Nike.com.

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, a foam sockliner, a traction pattern with all-over mini Ja logos, and padded collars for extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.

While most sneakers play it safe with clean and simple designs, the Nike Ja 3 went with an aggressive aesthetic that instantly resonated with hoopers. The claw marks and downward Swoosh logo, which complete the 'Ja' on the side of the shoe, make the silhouette undeniably impressive.

Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 3 "Happy Ja-lidays" colorway. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Of course, the Nike Ja 3 isn't without its issues. Some hoopers have complained about Morant's latest basketball shoes' design flaws, including rapper 2 Chainz. Despite any performance problems, the Nike Ja 3 still topped our list as the best basketball shoe of 2025.

Hopefully, Morant and Nike can continue celebrating the holidays all year with festive colorways. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

