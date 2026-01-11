Nets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
Two under .500 teams face off on Sunday afternoon, as the Brooklyn Nets hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis is favored at home in this game, but it won’t have Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome in this matchup.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn has ruled out leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (rest) on Sunday.
The Grizzlies have fallen to the No. 10 seed in the West, and they’re nothing but a fringe play-in team this season with Morant potentially on his way out by the trade deadline.
While the Nets are playing better as of late (4-6 in their last 10), they are just 6-9 on the road and on a two-game skid.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this afternoon matchup.
Nets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +6.5 (-105)
- Grizzlies -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nets: +190
- Grizzlies: -230
Total
- 220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Nets record: 11-24
- Grizzlies record: 16-22
Nets vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Michael Porter Jr. – out
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Chaney Johnson – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
- Drake Powell – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- John Konchar – questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Nets vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cam Thomas UNDER 20.5 Points (-118)
Even with MPJ out of the lineup, I’m fading Cam Thomas, who has been playing limited minutes since returning from an injury.
Thomas has taken 13 or fewer shots in five of his six games since returning, and he’s scored 21 or more points in just two of these games. Now, he’s taking on an Orlando team that is in the top 11 in the league in defensive rating.
Since Thomas hasn’t played a ton of minutes since coming back, I’m not sold on this prop moving up to 20.5 even with Porter Jr. out. I think Thomas’ role remains the same if he stays on a minutes restriction.
Nets vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is a great bet in this matchup:
The Brooklyn Nets are averaging the fewest points per game (109.1) in the NBA this season, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’ve hit the UNDER in 20 of their 35 games.
On Sunday, Brooklyn is down top scorer Michael Porter Jr. (rest), which could cause even more offensive issues for the Nets. To Brooklyn’s credit, it is No. 10 in the NBA in opponent points per game, so it can defend at a high level in this game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis is set to be without Ja Morant on Sunday, as he’s one of several rotation players (Ty Jerome, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr.) who will not play in this matchup.
I think that makes this a perfect game to take the UNDER, as Memphis is 23-15 to the UNDER in 38 games.
The Grizzlies rank in the bottom 10 in the league in points per game, and they certainly have a lower offensive ceiling with Morant out.
In an afternoon start, I think we should expect a bit of a slugfest between these two under .500 teams.
Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
