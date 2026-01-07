LeBron James Honors MLK With Nike LeBron 23 "Honor the King"

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is enjoying an unprecedented 23rd NBA season. Meanwhile, James' signature sneaker line is taking a year-long victory lap with historic colorways of the Nike LeBron 23.

The Nike LeBron 23 will drop in dozens of colorways, with 23 designs highlighting important stories from James' career. With eight of the colorways already hitting shelves, the four-time NBA champion has begun debuting some styles ahead of their release dates.

Nike LeBron 23 "Honor the King"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Honor the King" colorway. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, James debuted the Nike LeBron 23 "Honor the King" colorway. While James has the nickname of "King," this is actually a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The teal colorway draws inspiration from the Lorraine Motel, the location of the Civil Rights activist's assassination. It is also a nod to the 2008 game where James dropped 51 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nike has not yet announced a release date for the shoes, but they will cost $210 in adult sizes on the brand's website and at select retailers.

Nike LeBron 23 "Green With Envy"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Green With Envy" colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

James' preview of upcoming colorways also included the "Green With Envy" colorway. The purple and green design remembers the battle between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics during the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

After Game 6, a fan poured beer on James as he walked to the tunnel. The rest is history, as Nike remembers the infamous night with another upcoming colorway.

Nike LeBron 23 "Bubble Boy"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Bubble Boy" colorway. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

James also pulled out the newly-released Nike LeBron 23 "Bubble Boy" colorway. The shoes dropped in November as a tribute to James' 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers.

Unlike many of the other shoes James wore in the first week of 2026, the Nike LeBron 23 "Bubble Boy" colorway is available for $210 in adult sizes at Nike and other select retailers.

We are just a week into 2026, so fans can expect another exciting year from James and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

