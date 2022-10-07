Skip to main content
Nike Dunk High 'Lakers' Still Available

Nike Dunk High 'Lakers' Still Available

The Nike Dunk High 'Lakers' are the perfect shoes for fans who wear purple and gold.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Dunk High 'Lakers' are the perfect shoes for fans who wear purple and gold.

Fall is the best time of the year on the sports calendar. The combination of baseball, football, and basketball are unbeatable. Luckily for fanbases with purple and gold colors, Nike has created the perfect shoe for you.

The Nike Dunk has been around since the 1980s. Over the past few decades, the shoe has faded in and out of popularity. But the old-school basketball shoe is enjoying an unprecedented level of hype.

Nike Dunk High 'Lakers'

Purple and gold Nike Dunk shoes.

View of the Nike Dunk High 'Lakers'.

The Nike Dunk High 'Lakers' was released on August 16, 2022. Fans can still purchase the shoes for $125 on the Nike website and at select retailers.

The official colors used on the kicks are "Court Purple" and "University Gold," which makes it easy to wear for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Vikings, or LSU Tigers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nike touts the crisp leather on the upper, which offers a slight sheen. Additionally, the padded, high-top collar offers an old-school look that feels comfortable.

So what are your thoughts on the Nike Dunk High 'Lakers'? Let us know on Twitter if you plan on purchasing the classic kicks. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Recommended For You

LeBron James Returns to Akron in Nike Short Film

Nike LeBron 20: Official Images & Details

Nike Designed Most Inclusive Basketball Shoe Ever

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Purple and gold Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Dunks Perfect for Lakers Fans

By Pat Benson
Victor Wembanyama tying his shoes.
News

NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Feet

By Pat Benson
Elena Delle Donne wearing Nike shoes.
News

Nike Creates Most Inclusive Basketball Shoe Ever Made

By Pat Benson
Drake standing courtside during a basketball game.
News

Drake's Nike Shoes are Sitting on Shelves

By Pat Benson
Justin Turner smiles after hitting a home run.
News

Justin Turner Honors Vin Scully During Dodgers Game

By Pat Benson
Shaquille O'Neal high-fives Penny Hardaway.
News

Shaq & Penny's Classic 90s Sneakers are Back

By Pat Benson
Picture of Duke basketball team.
News

Duke Blue Devils Prefer Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Zion Williamson dribbles the ball.
News

Zion Williamson Finally Plays in His Jordan Brand Shoes

By Pat Benson