Nike Dunks Perfect for Lakers Fans

Fall is the best time of the year on the sports calendar. The combination of baseball, football, and basketball are unbeatable. Luckily for fanbases with purple and gold colors, Nike has created the perfect shoe for you.

The Nike Dunk has been around since the 1980s. Over the past few decades, the shoe has faded in and out of popularity. But the old-school basketball shoe is enjoying an unprecedented level of hype.

Nike Dunk High 'Lakers'

View of the Nike Dunk High 'Lakers'. Nike

The Nike Dunk High 'Lakers' was released on August 16, 2022. Fans can still purchase the shoes for $125 on the Nike website and at select retailers.

The official colors used on the kicks are "Court Purple" and "University Gold," which makes it easy to wear for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Vikings, or LSU Tigers.

Nike touts the crisp leather on the upper, which offers a slight sheen. Additionally, the padded, high-top collar offers an old-school look that feels comfortable.

So what are your thoughts on the Nike Dunk High 'Lakers'? Let us know on Twitter if you plan on purchasing the classic kicks. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

