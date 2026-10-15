The Nike Dunk Low "UNC" Quietly Dropped Online

The Nike Dunk Low fever finally broke after a red-hot start to the decade. That's normal, as the iconic silhouette has gone in and out of style over the decades. But some colorways never fade away. The "University Blue" or "UNC" enjoys unwavering popularity. With college basketball season quickly approaching, it's perfect time for a Tar Heels colorway.

Surprisingly, the Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" quietly appeared online this morning without any promotion or hype. Shoes that once resold at incredibly high prices are now available at retail. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" colorway returned on October 15, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The SKU code (DD1391-102) corresponds to the 2021 "UNC" colorway.

Online shoppers should have no problem buying these sneakers on release day. Even better, the asking prices have deflated on sneaker resale websites. Just be cautious on the resale market, as the SKU code means you could end up with an older version of the shoe.

Colorway Details

The Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The "University Blue" colorway is reminiscent of the legendary college basketball games of the 1980s. It features a white premium leather upper with crisp University Blue overlays. Meanwhile, University Blue laces contrast the white tongues.

Nike Swooshes pop off the sides, the Nike wordmark graces the heels, and classic Nike branding appears on the tongues and insoles. The University Blue outsole completes the iconic aesthetic.

Tech Specs

The Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Dunk was once a performance silhouette, but is now a lifestyle model. The bold color blocking is a throwback to the original team colorways. Its premium leather upper breaks in beautifully, while toe-box perforations add breathability.

The low-cut silhouette has a padded ankle collar for style and comfort. Underfoot, a modern foam midsole provides lightweight, responsive cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole adds durability, traction, and heritage style.

Nike Dunk Low History

The Nike Dunk Low "University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Nike launched the Dunk as a performance basketball model in 1985. It was a staple among top college basketball programs, thanks to its unforgettable "Be True to Your School" team colorways. The Nike Dunk Low followed later that decade, but eventually transcended the sport and became an essential shoe for skaters and sneakerheads.

Part of the shoe's lasting legacy is its timeless silhouette. The low-top model with sharp color-blocking makes it easy to wear anywhere. The "UNC" colorway is a must-have for hoops fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.