The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" Drops Soon

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's 2026 WNBA season is over, but her first signature Nike basketball shoe is just getting started. The Nike Caitlin 1 sold out in two colorways on launch day and set sales records in the sneaker industry.

Nike isn't wasting time getting more shoes to athletes and fans. Just two weeks after the first two colorways dropped, the Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" is hitting shelves. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

While there is a lot of excitement around this release, these kicks probably won't sell out as fast as the first two colorways. However, fans who miss the drop will be able to find the colorway on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

Originally called the "Hot Punch" colorway, the "Midnight Fever" colorway is a tribute to Clark's 22nd game in the WNBA, when she became the first rookie to record a triple-double. The silhouette sports a gradient design with Neo Pink base blending into the Hot Punch upper.

Clark's signature 'CC' logo pops off the tongues in Racer Blue. Meanwhile, the triple Nike Swoosh combines Black, Laser Crimson, and Racer Blue for an extra punch. Additional Clark branding appears throughout the shoe, with the Neo Pink outsole completing the high-energy aesthetic.

Performance Technology

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 is one of the brand's most innovative new basketball shoes in a long time. The biggest advancement is the Nike Opticast upper, which uses a flexible cast-PU material for an aerodynamic feel and efficient movement on the court.

Underfoot, a responsive forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole offers strong impact protection. Lastly, the A rubber outsole, with a "C"-inspired traction pattern, delivers exceptional grip for quick reactions and explosive moves.

Scheduled Releases

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

Nike has already previewed the first six colorways on the way. The "Midnight Fever" colorway marks the third release, with the next four scheduled:

October 23: Halloween

November 3: Cave Stone

December 1: Ice Cold

December 12: Purple Venom

Future Releases

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Midnight Fever" colorway. | Nike

After that, the Kansas City Chiefs-themed "Sea of Red" and a Taylor Swift-inspired "Friendship Bracelet" colorways are on the way this winter. Athletes and fans will have plenty of Nike Caitlin 1 options to choose from soon.

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