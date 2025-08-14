The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" is 42% Off at Foot Locker
For several years, the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" had a firm grip on the sneaker community. The old-school basketball shoes had faded in and out of style over time, before returning to unprecedented popularity earlier this decade.
The hype for "Panda" Dunks grew so out of control that sneakerheads used to refer to the era as a "panda-mic" or just "panda-monium" for footwear fans.
Nike repeatedly restocked the sneakers as the black-and-white kicks grew more and more ubiquitous. Eventually, the supply outpaced the demand, and the iconic sneakers began to sit on shelves. Now, shoppers can buy the shoes at a major discount online.
Shopping Information
The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" originally carried a retail price of $120 in adult sizes. Thanks to a temporary online sales event, shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $69.99 (42% off) at Foot Locker.
At the time of this story, the shoes are still available in most adult sizes. But consumers should not let the diminished hype fool them, as these kicks are sure to sell out at such low prices.
The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" is also marked down at Nike and Champs Sports, but those discounts are much smaller than the massive sale currently going on at Foot Locker.
Details
The Nike Dunk Low made a name for itself during the golden era of college basketball. The retro hoop shoes debuted on the hardwood in the 1980s, lending itself to several team colorways thanks to its bold design.
As the years passed by, the shoes aged out of the sport to become a staple in the lifestyle sneaker market. Each new generation discovers and falls in love with the Nike Dunk Low over and over again.
The "Panda" colorway features a crisp white leather upper contrasted by black leather overlays. Iconic details like the Nike Swoosh branding pop complete the retro aesthetic. Meanwhile, a soft foam midsole and durable rubber outsole make the shoe durable for the long run.
