First Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Fireside"

Jordan Brand is ready for the cooler weather. In addition to some exciting Halloween-inspired colorways, Jumpman has unveiled a second "Fireside" colorway for fall. First seen on the Air Jordan 3, the Air Jordan 12 is now embracing the cozy concept.

Michael Jordan's 12th signature sneaker seems to get the best colorways, perhaps because of its premium style. This will be another exciting non-OG colorway for fans. Nike has already loaded the kicks onto its website a full two weeks ahead of the release date.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 24. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

The shoes are dropping in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80). Fans who miss the drop or are looking for a better deal can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

The "Fireside" colorway is ready for sweater weather. The rustic design features a Light Orewood Brown upper with Cacao Wow overlays and accents. Team Red provides a warm touch on the Jordan Brand logos on the heels and insoles.

Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo and "Two 3" logos on the tongues pop off in Cacao Wow. Lastly, the rubber outsole pulls all three colors together to complete the aesthetic. Kick your feet up by the fire and enjoy some toasted marshmallows.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

Most fans will wear the Air Jordan 12 casually, but its performance technology still holds up. Tech specs include full-length Air Zoom cushioning and a carbon fiber midfoot shank plate. The grippy rubber outsole has a segmented herringbone traction pattern.

The metallic lace hooks help with lockdown, while adding an eye-catching element. Best of all, the premium leather upper offers a timeless aesthetic. The Air Jordan 12 is classy enough to wear almost anywhere.

Air Jordan 12 History

The Air Jordan 12 "Fireside" colorway. | Nike

Jordan wore the Air Jordan 12 throughout the 1996-97 NBA season en route to winning another NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls. Most fans will always prefer the OG colorways, but Jumpman continues to come up with exciting new styles.

Plus, the silhouette has had a strong resurgence as of late. Ray Allen's "Bucks" colorway, Taxi, and Bloodline have all highlighted the versatility of the legendary basketball shoe.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.