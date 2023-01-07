Nike's Lightest Running Shoe is Perfect for the New Year

We are officially one week into the new year, which is a time when many of our new year's resolutions begin fading. Thanks to cold weather and sore muscles, it is getting easier to talk ourselves out of working out - especially when it involves running outside.

Luckily, Nike has new running shoes capable of propelling runners at any level. The Nike Streakfly road racing shoes are available in seven colorways with a price range from $160-$170 on Nike's website. Below is everything consumers need to know before making an investment in new running shoes.

Nike Streakfly

A detailed look at the Nike Streakfly. Nike

The Nike Streakfly is the American company's lightest racing shoe. The performance model helps runners hoping to achieve new personal records in the mile, 5k, or 10k race.

The shoe contains a full-length ZoomX midsole that provides optimal lightweight responsiveness. An ultra-thin knit upper is lightweight while still providing the support needed for racing. Nike used runner-informed data to create the outsole, which places traction where it's most needed.

The Nike Streakfly's technology, matched with its low profile and sleek details, makes it an ideal option for athletes searching for a new running shoe in 2023. Consumers can see additional images and learn more about the development process of the Nike Streakfly on Nike's website.

It is always imperative that athletes make sure they are capable of running before embarking on a strenuous workout. We recommend that new runners start off slow and take caution whenever exercising.

