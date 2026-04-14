Nike Honors Jackie Robinson With Limited-Edition Sneakers

MLB will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday, April 15. The annual holiday celebrates the American sports icon who broke the color barrier in professional baseball. Players will use everything from their No. 42 jerseys to custom cleats to honor Robinson.

Of course, Nike will get it on the festivities with a limited-edition sneaker release designed for the Brooklyn Dodgers hero. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything baseball fans must know about the upcoming Nike V5 RNR "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Nike V5 RNR "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway. | Nike

The Nike V5 RNR "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15. The casual sneakers will be available for $100 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

It is safe to assume that these kicks will sell out due to their popularity and affordability. Online shoppers who miss the initial release can find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike V5 RNR "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway. | Nike

The "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway sports a Black mesh upper with synthetic leather overlays. Meanwhile, the Medium Ash detailing on the Nike Swoosh logos, No. 42, and special-edition Jackie logo pop off the shoe.

A Pale Ivory midsole helps create an aged aesthetic for the retro tribute. Lastly, the rugged outsole remains true to the Nike V5 RNR's Y2K-era runner aesthetic. This shoe's design pulls from multiple eras to complete a fitting tribute.

Tech Specs

The Nike V5 RNR "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway. | Nike

The Nike V5 RNR launched in 2025 as a casual sneaker inspired by old-school mesh runners of yesteryear. Given its affordable price point, there is not a lot of performance technology in this model.

Meant for everyday use, the Nike V5 RNR has a chunky, yet lightweight foam midsole. Its plush collar lining also offers all-day comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides durable traction on multiple surfaces.

Nike x Jackie Robinson

The Nike V5 RNR "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway. | Nike

Tomorrow's sneaker release marks the fifth consecutive year Nike has celebrated Jackie Robinson Day. The brand has dropped the Nike Cortez, Nike Air Max 1 '86, Nike Dunk Low, and Nike Air Max Griffey 1 in honor of the Dodgers icon. In terms of hype, the Nike V5 RNR falls somewhere in the middle of the sneaker collaborations.

With baseball season in full swing and the Dodgers chasing a third-straight World Series title, fans can expect more exciting sneaker drops from Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from MLB and beyond.