Best Bets Today for June 1: Day 148 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks for Tigers-Rays, and More)

The journey to betting $100 every day for a year continues with a new week of sports wagering action.

We finished last week with a winning Sunday, but we're still hovering in the red overall. Let's aim for a strong next few days to get back in the green as we enter a new month.

It's time to dive into my top four plays for today.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-1 (+$35)

Year-to-date: 256-271-7 (-$86.91)

June 1 Picks and Best Bets

$30: Griffin Jax OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-136) via DraftKings

$30: Rangers -124 vs Cardinals via FanDuel

$20: Keibert Ruiz OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+154) via DraftKings

$20: Casey Schmitt OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+155) via BetRivers

Tigers vs. Rays Prop Bet

Pick: $30 on Griffin Jax OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-136)

The Detroit Tigers have had significant issues lately when it comes to striking out. They have the highest strikeout rate in the Majors over the past 30 days at 24.9%. Tonight, they'll face Griffin Jax of the Tampa Bay Rays, who I think has significant room for improvement when it comes to racking up strikeouts. He has a strikeout rate of 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a reliever, but has managed just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a starter this season.

As he becomes more comfortable in a starting role, I think his strikeout rate will start to climb.

Marlins vs. Rangers Prediction

Pick: $30 on Rangers -124

It could be time to buy some stock on the Texas Rangers, who are fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past two weeks. Tonight, they have Jacob deGrom on the mound to face Michael McGreevy and the St. Louis Cardinals. I expect some significant regression from McGreevy, whose 2.98 ERA seems fraudulent when you see he has a 4.12 FIP. Some regression could come for him tonight when he has to face a hot Rangers lineup.

Marlins vs. Nationals Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Keibert Ruiz OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+154)

The Washington Nationals' offense has been hot lately, and a big reason for that has been the bat of Keibert Ruiz. He's second in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days with a mark of 206. He also has a .379 batting average and a 1.107 OPS in that time frame. Let's bet on him to stay hot against Sandy Alcantara, who has struggled this season and currently has a 4.66 ERA along with a 1.327 WHIP.

Giants vs. Brewers Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Casey Schmitt OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+155)

Any time the Giants take on a left-handed start, we should be looking at betting on Casey Schmitt in some fashion. His batting average improves from .248 against right-handed batters to .411 against lefties. His OPS also improves significantly from .798 to 1.092.

He and the Giants will be on the road to face Shane Drohan tonight, a left-handed starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. He's been used out of the bullpen this season, but will be making his first full start tonight. That could lead to volatile results, especially against a guy like Schmitt, who strikes fear into the hearts of lefty pitchers.

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