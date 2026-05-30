Devin Booker Delivers Nike Book 2 x McDonald's to Fans in Sedona

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Nike teamed up with McDonald's for a fresh sneaker collaboration. Not only did it have a deeper meaning than most projects, but Booker showed up in Sedona to hand-deliver the Nike Book 2 x McDonald's to loyal fans.

The pull-up was unforgettable, and I was there for all of it. Kicks on SI had the exclusive, on the ground, and I want to take you through exactly what I witnessed.

Devin Booker at the Nike x McDonald's event in Sedona, Arizona. | @photosbyjordan._

The road in was blocked off, security heavily orbiting, and as I rolled up, I saw a lot of people soaked entirely in teal blue. Cars snaked through, fans buzzing in their Devin Booker jerseys, well over a thousand of us deep. This wasn't just another sneaker drop. I was standing at the only McDonald's in the world with teal blue arches, and Book built an entire moment around it.

Full-Circle Moment

Here's what made it hit different. Booker was a McDonald's All-American before he ever suited up for the Suns, and every off-season he comes back to this exact McDonald's in Sedona to get away and reflect.

Devin Booker at the Nike x McDonald's event in Sedona, Arizona. | @photosbyjordan._

It's the only location on earth with turquoise arches instead of gold, a quirk required to respect the red rock scenery, and Book always loved that about it. So when he wanted to commemorate that chapter, he did it the realest way possible, dropping a colorway at the McDonald's he loves and giving back to the fans who stayed true.

I felt the intention in everything, down to the logo embedded throughout the ads and signage: "KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN" and "Destiny has COORDINATES." It nodded to the teal blue and the mystique of the place, the vortexes and energies Booker himself has talked about feeling in Sedona.

Nike Book 2 x McDonald's

Boxes for the Nike Book 2 x McDonald's. | @photosbyjordan._

The shoe is fire, and I got to see both up close. The Nike Book 2 McDonald's carries the tech a signature guard demands: a forefoot Air Zoom unit, Cushlon 3.0 midsole, and a plush foam sock liner under a modernized molded upper.

The friends-and-family pair came in all teal blue, and the general release in the sand-and-teal makeup. I watched Booker work the drive-thru window himself, then sign pairs out front, each box specially printed "SEDONA, AZ."

Devin Booker at the Nike x McDonald's event in Sedona, Arizona. | @photosbyjordan._

Shopping Information

The general release drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers nationwide.

The "Friends & Family" pair you can't buy, that one went through a McDonald's app sweepstakes that's already closed. Fans can try to find the limited-edition kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The People's Champ

Devin Booker at the Nike x McDonald's event in Sedona, Arizona. | @photosbyjordan._

What stuck with me most was the devotion. One fan slept at the McDonald's from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. just for a pair, and when Booker heard, he made sure that guy got moved to the front. I watched fans hand him T-shirts and hug him, and he met every single one like an old friend, not a fan. I've covered a lot of these. I've never seen anything like it. Devin Booker is the people's champ, and I got the proof firsthand.