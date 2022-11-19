LeBron James' Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website

The Los Angeles Lakers are probably not adding another Larry O'Brien Trophy to their collection this season. However, that does not mean it will not be another historic season in Hollywood.

LeBron James is expected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time points leader. While James makes history on the court, Nike is pulling out all the stops to promote the face of their basketball roster.

James' newest shoe, the Nike LeBron 20, has been a revelation. The low-cut basketball shoe is a stark departure from previous models and has received critical acclaim from athletes and fans.

However, the Nike LeBron 19 was an important shoe as well. James wore it during the Space Jam: A New Legacy movie and throughout the 2020-21 regular season. Now Nike is giving fans a huge treat just before the holiday season.

Nike LeBron 19

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 19. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike LeBron 19 launched in October 2021 for $200. The performance basketball shoes are now being sold at a 50% discount on Nike's website. Not every shoe size is available in all 16 colorways, but there should be something for consumers.

The Nike LeBron 19 features a visible Max Air unit with Zoom Air placed under the forefoot. A full inner sleeve coupled with a micro-blade rubber outsole work in unison to keep the foot contained.

We want to hear your thoughts on the Nike LeBron 19. Let us know on Twitter if you plan to scoop up a pair of legendary shoes before they are all gone. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

