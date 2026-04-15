The Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park" Pack is Parked on Shelves

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant had one of the more disappointing seasons of his NBA career. However, Morant continues to take a bite out of the sneaker industry with each new release of his third signature Nike basketball shoe.

One of the most anticipated drops of the Nike Ja 3 was a dual-release as part of a collaboration with the Jurassic Park film franchise. The shoes hit shelves last week and are still available at or below the retail price online.

Shopping Information

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways dropped on Friday, April 10. The performance basketball shoes dropped in the following sizes: Adult ($135), Big Kid ($112), and Little Kid ($97).

Online shoppers can buy the kicks at retail price at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, JD Sports, and Hibbett stores. Even better, some frugal sneakerheads might be able to find their size below retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways. | Nike

The "Explorer" colorway sports a mix of Dynamic Yellow and Green Spark on the upper, with University Red on the lateral claw marks. Meanwhile, Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding pop off in Black. Dinosaur skeleton on the insoles completes the fierce aesthetic.

The "Raptor" colorway features an Anthracite upper with Yellow Ochre claw marks. The Nike Swoosh logos, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding appear in Bright Crimson. Lastly, the insoles feature dinosaur graphics.

Ja Morant x Nike x Jurassic Park

The NIke Ja 3 "Jurassic Park" box. | Nike

Sadly, the Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park" sneakers did not launch alongside a matching apparel collection. However, the shoes do come with extra accessories. In addition to special packaging, a "Ja-Rassic Par" keychain is included with each pair of shoes.

Additionally, there is a third colorway of the collection on the way. A Metallic Silver design is expected to be released later this month to complete the trilogy. Fans can expect to learn more details within the next week.

Nike Ja 3 Tech Specs

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam, a foam sockliner, a traction pattern with all-over mini Ja logos, and padded collars for extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh upper is breathable and lends itself perfectly to bold colorways.

Morant's NBA season is over, but the Nike Ja 3 is just getting started. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.