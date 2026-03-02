Nike Just Dropped Bronny James' First Basketball Shoe

In January, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James debuted his signature Nike logo during a homecoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only has Nike filed a trademark application for the logo, but the brand has also released its shoes to the public.

The Nike LeBron Witness 9 "Bronny James" colorway is not a signature sneaker, but a player-exclusive colorway released to the public. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything hoopers and fans must know about the basketball shoes.

Shopping Information

Bronny James wears the Nike LeBron Witness 9. | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Nike LeBron Witness 9 "Bronny James" colorway dropped on Monday, March 2. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $115 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

LeBron James remains the face of the signature Nike LeBron line. The James family patriarch continues to wear the Nike LeBron 23 in new colorways each game of the season. However, Bronny is carrying the torch for the budget-friendly Nike LeBron Witness line.

Design Details

The Nike LeBron Witness 9. | Nike

Bronny's Nike LeBron Witness 9 features a blend of Desert Pink and Pink Rise on the upper. Meanwhile, Black and White detailing provide a strong contrast on the reverse Swoosh logos. The laces feature a black and pink speckled design for extra flair.

LeBron's secondary logo appears on the tongues, but Bronny's branding takes center stage with his name stitched into the toe box and his signature logo on the heels.

Tech Specs

The Nike LeBron Witness 9. | Nike

Despite being a budget-friendly model, the Nike LeBron Witness 9 features respectable performance technology. The ReactX midsole offers full-length responsiveness for a plush ride.

The upper features a synthetic material that helps prevent unnecessary movement and provides necessary ventilation for all-day wear. Continuing that theme, the outsole is made of a rubber compound that gives you optimal lateral support both indoors and outdoors.

Why It Matters

The Nike LeBron Witness 9. | Nike

Sneakers are a major part of the James family business. LeBron initially signed a 7-year, $87 million deal with Nike in May 2003. In 2015, he signed a lifetime contract with Nike worth approximately $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Bronny first partnered with Nike through an NIL deal during his college career with the USC Trojans and carried that over through his NBA career. Bronny is still a long way off from ever getting his own signature line, but carrying the Nike LeBron Witness line is an incredible honor.

